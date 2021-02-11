Fast take: Forensics expert discusses the case of Mark Leshikar

The story of Special Forces soldier Mark Leshikar has created a stir in the military community.

In a continued quest for answers about his death, Military Matters hosts Rod Rodriguez and Jack Murphy talk with Paul Ciolino, the president of the International Association of Forensic Criminologists and an Army veteran.

<element>

"It wasn't self-defense," Ciolino said. "... I said this years ago, 20 plus years of warfighting, not good for our young men and young women. ... Listen, the Army has all the problems the civilian world has, right. We got murder, we got drugs, we got sexual misconduct. It's always been there, will always be there. It's part of American society. ... And in this particular case, this guy gets murdered by his best friend for no obvious reason. So what does that leave?"

<related>

And now that Leshikar's killer, William Lavigne, has died — in an incident under investigation as a homicide, with the FBI involved — "It's like the perfect conspiracy at this point ... there's really no other party to hold accountable for it," Ciolino said.

Too many unanswered questions.

Follow Jack Murphy on Twitter @jackmurphyrgr and Rod Rodriguez @rodpodrod.

The full transcript of the podcast can be found here.

Go to www.stripes.com use promo code PODCAST and save 50% on your digital subscription.

militarymatters@stripes.com