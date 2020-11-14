Pentagon identifies five Americans killed in Black Hawk crash in Egypt

The Defense Department on Saturday identified the five American soldiers killed in a helicopter crash at the southern tip of the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt this week.

Seven service members serving as part of a peacekeeping mission in Egypt, including a French air force officer and a Czech soldier, were killed when their UH-60 Black Hawk crashed near the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh on Thursday. A Pentagon statement identified the five dead Americans as the following:

Capt. Seth Vernon Vandekamp, 31, of Katy, Texas;

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Gearld Garza, 34, of Fayetteville, N.C.;

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Sameh Ghabour, 27, from Marlborough, Mass.;

Staff Sgt. Kyle Robert McKee, 35, of Painesville, Ohio; and

Sgt. Jeremy Cain Sherman, 23, from Watseka, Ill.

“It is with profound sadness that we mourn this tragic loss of life,” said Col. David S. Sentell, commander of Task Force Sinai. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and loved ones of our fallen during this most difficult time. They should know that their nation will continue to honor their sacrifice.”

The U.S. Army task force of about 450 American soldiers is the largest contingent of the Multinational Force and Observers, a peacekeeping mission made up of troops from 13 countries that has monitored the 1979 Israeli-Egyptian peace accord since 1981.

The French air and space force previously identified Lt. Col. Sebastien Botta, a 21-year-veteran and deputy head of the liaison office of the MFO, as one of the other service members killed in the crash.

Czech army Sgt. Michaela Ticha was also killed in the crash, the chief of the general staff of that country's armed forces said in a statement on Thursday.

"We lost one of us," Czech Gen. Ales Opata said. "I'm so sorry. ... Sincere condolences to the family."

One other American wounded in the crash was medically evacuated to an Israeli hospital. The soldier was reportedly in critical condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but the Rome-based MFO has said it appears to have been a mechanical failure.

garland.chad@stripes.com

Twitter: @chadgarland

