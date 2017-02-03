Quantcast

Paris police: Soldier opens fire outside Louvre

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 3, 2017

PARIS — Paris police say a soldier has opened fire outside the Louvre Museum after he was attacked by someone, and the area is being evacuated.

The Paris police press office said it has no other details other than that a soldier opened fire.

A police union official, Luc Poignant, told BFM-TV that an attacker assaulted the soldier and that the area is now being secured.

The museum in the center of Paris is one of the French capital's biggest tourist attractions.

Soldiers on patrol are part of security measures that have beefed-up in the wake of terror attacks in France in 2015 and 2016.

article continues below 

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

from around the web

more top news

see more

special publications

  • What's Up Rhein Main

    Published
    Whats-Up-RHMN

  • Welcome to the Pacific

    Published
    Welcome-to-Pacific-JO

  • Transition Guide

    Published
    Transition-Guide

  • Best of the Pacific

    Published
    Best-of-Pacific