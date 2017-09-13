Pacific Fleet’s Submarine Force welcomes new commander to Hawaii
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: September 13, 2017
Rear Adm. Daryl Caudle has assumed command of all Navy submarines in the Pacific.
Caudle replaced Rear Adm. Frederick “Fritz” Roegge as commander of Pacific Fleet’s Submarine Force during a change-of-command ceremony Monday at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Roegge is heading to Washington, D.C., to serve as the president of National Defense University.
Caudle is a former commander of the Pearl Harbor-based Submarine Squadron 3. His previous assignment was at 6th Fleet, where he led Submarine Group 8 and served as deputy commander, director of operations for Naval Forces Europe-Africa.
The Pacific submarine force provides anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and early warning and special warfare capabilities to the Pacific Command and deterrence capabilities to U.S. Strategic Command, a Navy statement said.
