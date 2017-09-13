Pacific Fleet’s Submarine Force welcomes new commander to Hawaii

COURTESY OF THE U.S. NAVY

Rear Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander of Pacific Fleet's Submarine Force, speaks during a change-of-command ceremony aboard the fast-attack submarine USS Jacksonville at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.

Rear Adm. Daryl Caudle has assumed command of all Navy submarines in the Pacific.

Caudle replaced Rear Adm. Frederick “Fritz” Roegge as commander of Pacific Fleet’s Submarine Force during a change-of-command ceremony Monday at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Roegge is heading to Washington, D.C., to serve as the president of National Defense University.

Caudle is a former commander of the Pearl Harbor-based Submarine Squadron 3. His previous assignment was at 6th Fleet, where he led Submarine Group 8 and served as deputy commander, director of operations for Naval Forces Europe-Africa.

The Pacific submarine force provides anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and early warning and special warfare capabilities to the Pacific Command and deterrence capabilities to U.S. Strategic Command, a Navy statement said.

news@stripes.com

