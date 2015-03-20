Trump huddled up before deciding which entity to tackle

A media poll released over the weekend found two out of three Americans believe President Donald Trump has done more to divide the country than unite it. A majority of men, whites, suburbanites, seniors and four in 10 conservatives all held the view.

And as if on cue, Trump demonstrated the trait in a series of tweets:

“If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL, or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect … our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU’RE FIRED. Find something else to do!”

Since new, more-disciplined chief of staff John Kelly assumed his post, these Trump bursts into culture wars have been less frequent. But this weekend, they ignited a firestorm of controversy eagerly fueled and repeated all weekend by media starving for story fodder with no hurricane to hype.

All kinds of pro athletes stepped into the fray. The NFL commissioner, whose chief PR guy once flacked for Bill Clinton, tweeted disagreement.

On Sunday, some teams hid in locker rooms until after the anthem. Some players still knelt. Others stood on the sidelines arm-in-arm pretending to be civil rights marchers.

Trump poured on fuel by adding, “NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country.”

In doing so, Trump has made the protests about Trump.

Since the controversy began last year and this season’s NFL games began, the Twitterverse has been aflame with indignation and outrage over NFL players sitting or kneeling during “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

With tweet-aggregating hashtags like #NFLProtest, #TakeaKnee and #BoycotttheNFL, Twitter anger has been palpable, casting a pall over a wealthy athletic establishment that jacks up prices way beyond the reach of average workers and clutters games with mind-numbing, repetitive commercial timeouts. Many feel that, with political issues inserted into the games, a type of entertainment contract has been broken.

On top of that, a number of factors, from rule changes to a bevy of less-experienced quarterbacks, have combined to dull down the game. Three days a week now, players and their league produce an entertainment product sagging in value and in ratings.

If you can afford the nonstop instant highlights and articulate commentary of Andrew Siciliano on Red Zone Channel, football can be a beautiful thing to watch — the impossible catches, beautifully leveraged blocks, quarterback eye feints, running back cuts. Blessedly free of showboating players and tedious timeouts. Because, honestly, a 6-3 halftime score isn’t worth that many Cialis bathtub ads.

So how better for a showman to draw attention to himself than by jumping on the controversy bandwagon and sharing a few unsolicited comments with his 39.3 million followers, including hundreds of reporters? Especially if those provocations place a low-rated president on the side of the flag and patriotism his base hold dear.

Now, every American enjoys free speech, even overpaid athletes, self-important Hollywood celebs and a president who once owned his own pro football team. Never mind good taste. Anyone can spout off about anything almost anywhere.

The issue for many Americans is not the right of these walking tattoo pillars to express themselves. Social injustice, world hunger and these days a brash Trump are legitimate causes, if you need a cause to sit down.

It’s the timing and placement of these protests. And the rude insertion of political statements into what the league designed as escapist entertainment and games that, in a quiet, affirming way have been a positive celebration of shared American values.

Watch out! The market is now responding. NFL ratings are down as many escape the escapist entertainment. NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” is off 7 percent this year, ESPN’s Monday night down 5 percent, Fox down 11 percent, CBS 19 percent.

That’s a powerful protest against protests because those TV networks have contracted to pay the league about $40 billion between 2014 and 2022, more than $5 billion this year alone. They count on growing audiences.

Earlier this month, late-night host Stephen Colbert emceed the annual Emmy Awards. To the delight of his Los Angeles audience, the show to celebrate TV entertainment turned into a long Trump-bashing fest.

We now know the invisible TV audience exercised its own right of free speech, clicking remotes away from the political protests. The program tied for lowest ratings in its history. That’s probably just coincidence, don’t you think?

Andrew Malcolm is an author and veteran national and foreign correspondent covering politics since the 1960s.