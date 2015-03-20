Trump brought working-class voters to GOP

Congressional Republicans have an uneasy relationship with President Donald Trump. Many, including conservative Republicans, have made no secret of their dislike for him. He is not a traditional conservative. He is frequently coarse. He attacks fellow Republicans. And lately he has been doing deals with Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.

But congressional Republicans have not broken with Trump. Why not? In a number of areas there are policy overlaps between Trump and congressional Republicans — deregulation, a larger military budget and Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, to name a few. Where Republicans can work with Trump on common policy objectives, they will.

But Republicans also know that Trump has done a very big favor for them. He has opened their eyes to the existence of America’s working class, which was nearly invisible to Republicans for many decades. Think about traditional Republican policy priorities: Deregulation. A forward-leaning foreign policy. Free-trade agreements.

One could make a reasonable argument that these policies benefit the working class over the long run, but there is little in them that resonates specifically with working-class voters. With the exception of Ronald Reagan’s two elections in the 1980s, the working class was nowhere to be found on Republican radar screens.

Long-term changes, however, have been under way in recent decades.

One is the decline of private-sector unions. In 1983, 16.8 percent of private-sector workers belonged to unions; today, that number is only 6.3 percent. Unions today are largely comprised of public-sector employees such as government workers and teachers. Union officials no longer have much relevance to the private-sector working class.

The Democratic Party’s policy priorities also have changed. What does the working class care about the Democrats’ fetish about abortion rights? Or about amnesty for illegal immigrants? Or about screeds against police officers? Or the subtleties of academic theories of deconstruction and intersectionality? What in any of this speaks to construction workers, factory workers, road builders, public safety officers, military volunteers or tradesmen of all sorts?

The answer is very little, and the votes of private-sector, working-class Americans have been ripe for the picking by anyone who would simply express an awareness of, an interest in and a hope for their economic betterment.

Trump has caused Republicans to look at working Americans differently. American workers build our houses. They construct our highways. They produce at least some of our cars. They deliver our parcels. They repair our homes, roads, bridges and schools when they are damaged, outdated or in need of renovation. They are largely the ones who came to the aid of their neighbors in hurricane-drenched Texas and Florida. They seem to be pretty much the people who make America work.

The fact is that American workers don’t really want much from the government. All they seem to want is a bit of respect. They don’t want to be looked down on as the great unwashed, those who — gasp — have not graduated from college. They don’t want to be tarred with unfounded allegations of racism or white supremacy. They don’t want to be falsely labeled as fellow travelers with “alt-right” fringe groups. In a word, they don’t want to be spoken of as deplorable.

This is why the Democrats’ recently announced “Better Deal” will fall on deaf ears. How do policies to break up corporate trusts or create massive new federal agencies to oversee corporate mergers and pharmaceutical pricing speak to what is on their minds? For that matter, how does raising the minimum wage help, since most working-class Americans are paid at a higher rate than that, anyway? This initiative is the product of a political party out of touch with the American working class.

Republicans are beginning to look at American workers differently. No longer are they seen as near-certain Democratic votes delivered to Democratic candidates by union officials. They are a hard-working group of people who would like a little respect and recognition for what they do. As a group, they struggle with challenges such as skyrocketing divorce rates and opioid addiction rates. But they are the people who power America.

Ask yourself a question: Who would you turn to when you need help — if your car breaks down, your air conditioner goes out, or you desperately need to be rescued from rising flood waters? A member of America’s working class or a snarky newspaper writer who finds deep political meaning in the height of Melania Trump’s heels?

Jeff Bergner served in the legislative and executive branches of the federal government. He currently lives in Norfolk, Va.