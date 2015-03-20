Sessions will have to deal with Comey’s FBI

If the Senate confirms one of its own, Alabama’s Jeff Sessions, as the new attorney general, which appears likely, one of his first orders of business should be dealing with an FBI that seems under its current director to be growing more independent of the Justice Department.

James Comey’s outrageous disregard for the sanctity of the presidential election is one of the more urgent issues facing not only the next attorney general but also Donald Trump, even if Comey’s actions gave our then-faltering president-elect a significant boost just before Election Day. Hillary Clinton has put much of the blame for her defeat on that nearly unprecedented event.

If anyone needs his or her memory refreshed, the bureau’s director, after closing an investigation into Clinton’s email accounts on grounds there was no criminal activity, just extreme carelessness, took it on himself to reopen the volatile matter a few days before the election, ignoring the pleas of Justice Department attorneys.

Comey rushed to the decision to notify Congress that new evidence might have surfaced in the email accounts of Clinton’s top State Department assistant, Huma Abedin, whose husband, Anthony Weiner, was being investigated. The problem was that no one knew whether there was evidence to support his warning. Turns out, there wasn’t, and just three days before Americans streamed to the polls in what would be one of the most dramatic upsets in history, he conceded that the evidence didn’t exist. Too late. The “put her in jail crowd,” including Trump, had made the most of things.

It was an egregious act perhaps unlike anything seen in a previous presidential election, and an equal share of the blame belongs to Attorney General Loretta Lynch, who despite the best efforts of her staff lawyers to dissuade Comey from making his initial announcement, failed to use her authority to stop it. It was a clear abdication of her responsibility, setting the stage for the crisis we now face in dealing with not only the roguish actions of a director but what his example means for the bureau itself.

Not even J. Edgar Hoover, the autocratic father of the modern FBI, would have dared to violate protocol so blatantly and openly. Although his relationship with the Justice Department and various presidents was at times edgy, it was always clear that his agency had its limits.

While he opposed the internment of Japanese-Americans at the beginning of World War II and other White House actions, Hoover kept his fences mended in the White House, Justice Department and Congress, many of whose members were literally afraid of him. To have stepped over the line into an election, at least openly, was not on his agenda. He understood what the risk of doing so might mean politically to the bureau’s fortunes.

The first mistake that Lynch committed was a “friendly” airport runway meeting with former President Bill Clinton while the investigation of his wife’s use of her private emails for sensitive government business was underway. Lynch claimed it was just an exchange of pleasantries but later admitted the mere appearance of possible impropriety did put her in an awkward position.

The second mistake was allowing Comey to make the announcement that he was recommending no action in the Hillary Clinton matter while simultaneously criticizing her for carelessness, which almost seemed to contradict his decision. Finally, of course, was the debacle on the eve of the election.

Whatever her reasoning — and it seems clear she was concerned about allegations that, as a Democrat, she could be accused of covering for her party’s candidate — the fact is those shouting about jailing Clinton already thought that. It was Lynch’s reluctance to step in that let Comey’s action stand without evidence of cause for nine days and tipped the undecideds against Clinton.

This should be a cautionary tale for the president-elect with his international ties and the potential conflicts of interest in his domestic business dealings. An overzealous former prosecutor running a powerful bureau that increasingly sees itself above influence might make the White House nervous. What goes around can come around.

Lynch was obviously not up to being attorney general, and we will wait eagerly to see if Sessions is. It probably is too much to ask for the Republicans in Congress to conduct proper oversight in this case.

They should hope for the best, and the best isn’t ignoring the situation.

Dan K. Thomasson is an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service and a former vice president of Scripps Howard Newspapers.