‘Prosecution from the lectern’ cause for concern

During her news briefings this month, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has repeatedly suggested that former FBI Director James Comey may have broken the law and should be investigated. On Sept. 11, in response to a question about Steve Bannon’s claim on “60 Minutes” that firing Comey was a huge political mistake, Sanders claimed the dismissal was appropriate in part because Comey had provided false testimony to Congress and had leaked confidential materials. The next day, she argued that Comey’s actions “were improper, and likely could have been illegal” and were something federal prosecutors “should certainly look at.” She returned again to the charges on Wednesday, claiming it was “pretty clean and clear” that Comey broke the law.

To be clear, this “prosecution from the lectern” is not illegal. It’s probably a sign of the times that it doesn’t even seem particularly surprising. But it should be deeply disturbing.

The president, of course, is the head of the executive branch and the attorney general’s boss. But when it comes to criminal prosecution, there is a long-standing norm of Justice Department independence. Presidents typically don’t interfere with or comment on criminal investigations.

This norm is central to our commitment to the rule of law. It reduces the danger that criminal prosecution may be used for political ends. Presidents typically avoid even the appearance of using the justice system to punish political foes or help political allies. That’s banana-republic stuff — it’s not supposed to happen here.

To be sure, presidents slip up from time to time. President Barack Obama was widely criticized last year when he publicly opined, while the FBI investigation was still pending, that Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server did not endanger national security. But President Donald Trump has shown a unique disregard for the traditional independence of the justice system. During the campaign, he famously promised that if elected he would direct his attorney general to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Clinton, his political opponent, and said that if he were president she would be in jail.

Since his election there have been other reports of the president seeking to influence criminal investigations. Before he fired Comey, Trump reportedly urged Comey to drop the investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

More recently, the president reportedly asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions whether he could somehow stop the prosecution for criminal contempt of his political ally former Maricopa County, Ariz., Sheriff Joe Arpaio. He ultimately allowed the case to proceed — only to pardon Arpaio once he was convicted.

Now the president’s spokeswoman is publicly accusing the former FBI director of breaking the law. Although Sanders hedged her statements by noting it wasn’t the president’s job to tell prosecutors to investigate anyone, the message was clear. No one in the Justice Department from the attorney general on down could have any doubt about what the boss thinks should happen.

What makes this particular example even more troubling is that special counsel Robert Mueller reportedly is investigating whether the president’s firing of Comey constituted obstruction of justice. So Sanders’ comments don’t merely reflect a breach of a usual norm. They are an attack on the character of a potential key witness against the president.

If prosecutors did something similar in a criminal case, the defense would accuse them of trying to taint the jury pool. Even if Comey is never investigated, the allegations of potential criminality seek to use the power of the chief executive to change the public narrative and cast doubts on Comey’s credibility.

The whole incident is yet another reminder of the fragility of political institutions governed by rules and traditions that historically have been honored voluntarily by both parties. What happens when someone comes to power who has no interest in upholding those traditions?

Sanders’ accusations from the lectern are simply one symptom of a much larger problem. Anyone who cares about the integrity of the criminal justice system has reason to be concerned by the behavior of this administration.

Randall D. Eliason teaches white-collar criminal law at George Washington University Law School.