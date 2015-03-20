Campaign journalism explained, not exposed

WikiLeaks — which has skulked around the presidential campaign all year — was at it again on Sunday, disclosing still more about the grimy underside of the news.

This time, the stateless group of self-styled anti-secrecy advocates disclosed that a CNN researcher had asked the Democratic National Committee for possible questions to ask Donald Trump in a forthcoming interview.

The sky predictably fell, or at least it did within the conservative media.

“New DNC Emails Expose More DNC-Media-Clinton Campaign Collusion,” blared the New York Observer (published by Trump’s son-in-law). Its story fulminated, “The close relationship the DNC and mainstream media maintained with Clinton throughout the primaries is comparable to propaganda tactics employed in dictatorships.”

The Observer recounted several other alleged incidents of “collusion” before further tsk-tsking, “The media’s unethical relationship has yielded no reprimand besides CNN severing ties with DNC interim chair Donna Brazile after emails revealed she forwarded debate questions to the Clinton campaign ahead of time.”

There’s a reason for that, and it’s not one Trump’s supporters will gladly accept.

Except for Brazile, a nonjournalist whose behavior CNN deemed indefensible, the WikiLeaks emails expose little more than routine, acceptable reporting practices. They are less evidence of collusion than a continuing lesson in how the news gets made, in all its boring glory. People expressing shock over them are either ignorant of long-standing — and yes, bipartisan — reporting methods or are simply trying to score a few more points against the “dishonest” media.

What the WikiLeaks emails show is reporters doing their jobs — in a good way. If journalists didn’t do such things, readers and viewers would know less about the candidates, including Hillary Clinton. The news wouldn’t be as complete or as accurate for anyone.

Let’s take the latest revelation, about a CNN researcher polling DNC sources for questions that could be fired at Trump. News organizations sometimes do this sort of thing to flush out so-called opposition research — material the news organization might not have found on its own. Soliciting the other side for questions might yield something worthwhile — something that might create a useful and informative exchange with an interview subject, no matter which party he or she represents.

In any case, asking for such ammo implies no commitment on the part of the news organization. The journalist might end up asking a candidate about something such an inquiry turns up. Or he might just ignore the whole thing.

Hence, CNN’s official statement on the matter: “This is completely unremarkable. We have similar communications with Republicans. When preparing for interviews we are regularly sent suggestions from rival campaigns and political parties, both solicited and unsolicited. Casting a wide net to ensure a tough and fair interview isn’t just common media practice, it’s smart.”

How about showing a block of text from an unpublished story to a source, as Politico reporter Glenn Thrush did with Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, according to an earlier WikiLeaks dump. This is a less-routine and debatable practice (there are other ways to check a story), but hardly evidence of a conspiracy. What WikiLeaks didn’t mention was that Thrush proffered no commitment to Podesta to change his story if Podesta objected to any statement. Thrush simply wanted to get his facts straight, and Podesta — who had firsthand knowledge — was the best possible source for doing that.

Would readers prefer reporters not check? Rolling Stone magazine didn’t when it accused a group of University of Virginia fraternity brothers of gang-raping a student. How did that work out?

WikiLeaks has also seemingly cast shade on Washington Post reporter Juliet Eilperin’s “heads up” to Podesta about his appearance in a forthcoming story, and on New York Times magazine reporter Mark Leibovich’s request to move off the record comments from Hillary Clinton to on the record. Both episodes are telling because they illustrate what readers don’t see behind almost every story — the wheedling, coddling and negotiating with the sources in news stories.

What Eilperin offered Podesta was a routine courtesy, the kind offered to any source a reporter hopes to get information from in the future. It would perhaps be more satisfying to slash and burn, and damn the consequences, but neither slashing nor burning is a very good long-term strategy for a journalist who wants people to talk to her again. If you want your stories to be less informed the next time, if you want to be shut out altogether because you’re a jerk, by all means skip the courtesies.

Leibovich (full disclosure: a longtime colleague and friend) also did his readers a solid. He could have accepted the off-the-record terms he agreed to before interviewing the press-averse Clinton. But what would he, and his readers, have gained? Much of what he’d learned would have stayed between him and Clinton. Instead, he pressed Clinton’s palace guard to put in play what was previously off the record — and therefore unreportable — the better to inform everyone outside Clinton-ville.

It’s always advantageous for a reporter to control his or her terms, but on/off record agreements that favor the source are often a precondition for access to the powerful and the popular.

The important part of the various WikiLeaks dumps is what you don’t see. You don’t see reporters lying, dissembling or fabricating. (At worst, the leaked emails do show one reporter, CNBC’s John Harwood, flattering Clinton in an effort to get Podesta to grant him an interview with her — a tactic journalists sometimes employ to win favor with reluctant interview subjects; not many insult their way in.)

And you don’t see how they’ve dealt with the other side, or sides, in a political campaign, leaving the impression that Clinton was disproportionately the beneficiary.

Only the deeply partisan will accept the WikiLeaks documents as evidence of journalistic perfidy. But reasonable and honest people will be more reluctant to call foul on behavior that all sides engage in, and that benefits everyone.

Paul Farhi is The Washington Post’s media reporter.