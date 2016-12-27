Noncompliant for-profit schools

The current law says that only 90 percent of a school’s revenue can come from federal funds -- not including the Post-9/11 GI Bill or Department of Defense tuition assistance. Data is for fiscal year ending dates between Dec. 31, 2014, and June 30, 2015, from an audit June 17, 2016.

1. Southern Careers Institute, Austin, Texas. 98.32%

2. United Medical and Business Institute, East Point, Ga. 96.51%

3. Coast Career Institute, Los Angeles. 94.84%

4. Pat Wilson’s Beauty College, Henderson, Ky. 93.92%

5. Institute of Professional Careers, Las Vegas. 93.75%

6. New Concepts School of Cosmetology, Cleveland, Tenn. 93.53%

7. American Institute, Margate, Fla. 93.37%

8. Southeast School of Cosmetology, Manchester, Ky. 93.35%

9. A & W Healthcare Educators, New Orleans. 91.89%

10. Head’s West Kentucky Beauty College, Madisonville, Ky. 91.71%

11. Kaplan Career Institute, Brooklyn, Ohio. 91%

12. KC’s School of Hair Design, Pontotoc, Miss. 90.77%

13. American Educational College, Bayamon, Puerto Rico, 90.30%

14. Setting the Standard Barbering and Natural Hair Academy, Shreveport, La. 90.24%

15. Cheryl Fell’s School of Business, Niagara Falls, NY. 90.22%

16. Bridges Beauty College, Victorville, Calif. 90.03%

17. A- Technical College, Los Angeles. 90%

Source: Proprietary School Revenue Percentages Report, U.S. Department of Education.

