No injuries after US military helicopter crashes in northern Okinawa, officials say

A CH-53E Super Stallion rests on a ramp at Yokota Air Base, Japan on Sept. 13, 2017.

A U.S. CH-53 helicopter crashed Wednesday near Okinawa’s Northern Training Area, an Okinawa Defense Bureau spokesman said.

A call came into the Kunigami District Civil Service Union Fire Department at about 5:30 p.m. reporting that a U.S. military helicopter had crashed “off base” in the Takae district of Higashi Village, a department spokesman said.

The U.S. military began extinguishing a fire at about 6:12 p.m., he added.

The blaze was still being contained as of 7:35 p.m., an Okinawa Prefectural Police spokesman said.

The Japan Self-Defense Forces informed the fire department that no one was injured, the spokesman said.

The crash happened off base in a farm area that is “not too close.”

Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera told reporters that Lt. Gen. Lawrence Nicholson, III Marine Expeditionary Force commander, has been asked to “identify the cause of the incident and take preventative measures and provide sufficient information regarding the case.”

