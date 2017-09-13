World War II ‘suicide cave’ vandalized in Okinawa’s Yomitan Village
By MATTHEW M. BURKE AND KEN KUNIYOSHI | STARS AND STRIPES Published: September 13, 2017
CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa — An Okinawa cave where 83 people were reportedly forced to commit suicide by Japanese troops as U.S. forces approached in the waning days of World War II has been vandalized, local officials said Wednesday.
The damage to Chibichiri-gama, or “mass suicide cave,” in Yomitan Village was discovered about 11 a.m. Tuesday by a local guide involved in “peace education,” Yomitan Village and Kadena police officials said. A wooden sign near the cave’s entrance was torn off, thousands of origami paper cranes were scattered and water bottles used by those who died had been smashed and scattered near their remains, which are still in the cave.
The vandalism was reported that afternoon by the head of a local survivors’ group, said police, who collected fingerprints that were being analyzed.
“I am speechless,” said Yasutomo Chibana, chairman of the Namihira district resident’s association in Yomitan Village. “Whoever did this is not a human being. Along with the survivors’ association, I am enraged thinking about the people who died [in the cave].”
Chibana called for the installation of metal fencing at the entrance. Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported that the cave has more than 10,000 visitors per year, mostly students on school trips as a part of peace education programs.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Looming budget fights in Congress could jeopardize military spending increases
5 missing sailors identified as search continues for McCain survivors
Parris Island Marine sprinted into oncoming traffic to save a man's life
Afghan Defense Ministry: US leaflet drop broke agreement
Iraqi pilot killed in F-16 fighter crash in Arizona
Pilot recounts landing A-10 without landing gear, canopy after gun malfunction