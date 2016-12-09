GALLERY
Well-wishers applaud Pearl Harbor survivors for their service
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: December 9, 2016
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII — For the scores of Pearl Harbor survivors and World War II veterans who took part in the 75th anniversary of Japan’s surprise attack, the past week has been a flurry of activity that would tire even the youngest of souls.
But the veterans — nearly all in their mid-90s and older — eagerly attended commemorations at the USS Arizona, Utah and Oklahoma memorials, Hickam and Ewa fields, Schofield Barracks, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Fort DeRussy Beach Park, the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade and others.
If any were exhausted, they didn’t often show it.
Families, friends and thousands of well-wishers hailed the now-small band of survivors for their valor and service in what will likely be their final major milestone of the “day of infamy” that changed the course of the nation.
