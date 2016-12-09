Quantcast

Weeklong events hail small band of Pearl Harbor survivors for their service

From left: Shiro Wakita, former World War II Imperial Japanese Navy pilot; Hiroya Sugano, director general of the Zero Fighter Admirers Club; Jack Detour, former colonel and WWII Army Air Force B-25 pilot; and Jerry Yellin, former captain and WWII Army Air Force P-51 pilot, pour bourbon into Pearl Harbor during the sixth-annual Blackened Canteen ceremony at the USS Arizona Memorial, Dec. 6, 2016. The canteen is a relic from an air raid over Shizauoka, Japan, in 1945, and the bourbon represents an offering to the fallen in the waters of Pearl Harbor.

December 9, 2016

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII — For the scores of Pearl Harbor survivors and World War II veterans who took part in the 75th anniversary of Japan’s surprise attack, the past week has been a flurry of activity that would tire even the youngest of souls.

But the veterans — nearly all in their mid-90s and older — eagerly attended commemorations at the USS Arizona, Utah and Oklahoma memorials, Hickam and Ewa fields, Schofield Barracks, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Fort DeRussy Beach Park, the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade and others.

If any were exhausted, they didn’t often show it.

Families, friends and thousands of well-wishers hailed the now-small band of survivors for their valor and service in what will likely be their final major milestone of the “day of infamy” that changed the course of the nation.

Handlers of a giant inflated medal sponsored by the Military Order of the Purple Heart take part in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade, Dec. 7, 2016, in Waikiki Beach, Hawaii. This year marked the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack.
