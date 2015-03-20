WWII veteran turns 100, surprised by parade in his honor

Anthony Pircio of Manlius, N.Y., turned 100 on Friday, March 5, 2021. His family and neighbors surprised him with a parade of visitors to celebrate.

MANILIUS, N.Y. (Tribune News Service) — Anthony Pircio , a World War II veteran, received a happy surprise for his 100th birthday on Friday.

A parade of family, neighbors, firefighters, politicians, police officers and volunteers from Honor Flight Syracuse and the Manlius VFW celebrated Pircio’s 100th birthday with a “Centurion Salute.” Fayetteville Fire Department led the drive-by parade, with sirens blaring and horns honking.

Admiral John Paddock presented Pircio with a flag from Rep. John Katko , which had flown over the U.S. Capitol , along with a package of birthday cards from local students and Boy Scouts . An oak tree donated by Cross Creek Nursery will be planted in Pircio’s honor.

“I’m overwhelmed,” said Pircio, after the group of well-wishers sang “Happy Birthday.” “Thank you all for showing up and showing me a great day.”

During World War II, Pircio was a commissioned officer in the Army Air Corps , which was one of the combat arms of the Army until the U.S. Air Force was established in 1947.

He served as a weather officer in 1943 with the 8th Air Force in England and Northern France , assigned to the 7th Photo Reconnaissance Group . Pircio was honorably discharged as a captain in 1946.

Pircio married Mary Smercak in 1946 and remained together for 68 years until she passed in 2014. They had three children: Nick, Mary Beth and Nancy, who all attended his birthday celebration on Friday.

It was a happy family reunion after Pircio received both of his Covid-19 vaccine doses.

“He’s in better shape than many of us,” said his daughter Nancy Sobieck , who traveled to Syracuse from Pennsylvania . “He was always eating healthy, drinking red wine and taking walks every day.”

Pircio flew to Washington, D.C. , on Honor Flight Mission 05 in 2015 and regularly attended reunions of the 8th Air Force Historical Society , most recently in St. Louis, Mo. , in 2019.

Pircio, a native of Tarrytown, N.Y. , graduated from Washington Irving High School in 1938 and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in chemistry and doctorate in pharmacology, from Fordham University .

After World War II, Pircio began his pharmacology career, most of which was spent with Bristol Myers . He worked on the team that developed Excedrin and led the research team that developed the post-operative pain-relieving drug Stadol.

Pircio spent his last career years at Bristol Laboratories before retiring in 1983.

His secret to a long life?

“Be happy ... [have a] glass of red wine every day,” Pircio said, motioning to a nearby jug of Carlo Rossi Paisano. His dachshund, Teda, sat nearby.

“And a dog helps a lot.”

