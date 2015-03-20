WWII veteran Jack W. Snyder dies; enlisted at 16, was a Navy corpsman in multiple invasions

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (Tribune News Service) — A World War II veteran is being remembered for his service to his country and his lifetime commitment to his community.

Jack W. Snyder, who enlisted in the Navy when he was 16, died Dec. 24 at The Waterford in Fairfield. He was 94.

Snyder's father signed for him to enlist in the Navy at the height of World War II, according to his daughter, Jennifer Barlow.

He participated as a corpsman in multiple invasions in Europe, Africa, and the Pacific until 1946, and then served as a 1st Lieutenant in the Air Force from 1957 to 1963.

After the war, he received his degree from the University of Cincinnati and spent his career teaching physical education and serving as an administrator in the Oak Hills and Cincinnati Public school districts. He retired, then served as long-term substitute teacher and administrator.

Snyder was active in Boy Scouts and served on the Park Committee in Green Twp. He helped develop parks there and was instrumental in teaching students about Veterans and Memorial days, his daughter said.

When he moved to Fairfield about eight years ago, he volunteered at many park events, and frequently rode his scooter from his residence to the parks.

Barlow, 58, the youngest of three children, said her father taught her the importance of "making an impact on the world by helping people."

Her father loved to meet people and tell jokes, she said.

"He was an incredible man and role model," she said.

He's survived by his children: Jennifer (Andy) Barlow, Bill (Liz) Snyder, Debbie (Terry) Jackson; along with special friend Juanita Reif and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held Sunday at Nathanael Greene Lodge, 6394 Wesselman Road in Green Twp.

