WWII vet to receive honorary degree from New Mexico college

SILVER CITY, N.M. — A 96-year-old World War II veteran will be receiving an honorary degree from Western New Mexico University during this semester's commencement ceremony.

The university says Leonard Pritikin is a fixture at every Mustang home basketball and volleyball game. He's always in the front row, wearing a bright yellow jacket and a veteran's cap.

He'll be introduced to the entire graduating class when he receives the honorary degree Dec. 9.

Pritikin enlisted in the Marines when he was 19 and served from 1940 to 1945. His military career was cut short due to injuries, but not before traveling through the Pacific as a section leader of heavy machine guns.

After a successful career as a photo engraver and 62 years of marriage, he says his one regret was not getting a degree.

