WWII sailor's Thanksgiving letter home connects Ohio man to dad

But Springfielder Tim Smith remembers his late father — fondly called “the old man” — by getting out a framed letter typed Nov. 23, 1944, in a ship’s galley in the Philippines during some of the most horrific fighting of World War II.

That Thanksgiving day, James J. Smith Jr. was assigned to the USS LCT (for Landing Craft Tank) 1067, celebrating what his letter called the “Democrat version” of the holiday.

The 21-year-old called it that because Democrat Franklin D. Roosevelt was president and the reason the sailor referred to the war as “Mr. R’s doings.”

The meal had neither turkey nor dressing. But chicken was a fair substitute and the potatoes, peas, carrots pumpkin pie and ice cream — along with rolls, bread and jam — filled out what Smith Jr. called a “splendid fete.”

“There was one crook in the deal,” he complained to his parents. “I was on mess duty.”

Because of the recent promotion of the former cook to coxswain, the roughly dozen members of the landing craft, which transported troops and machinery, including tanks, for beach landings, were taking turns doing what Smith Jr. described as “the dirty work.”

But being a cook had its privileges that day, as the letter notes.

“I had the excess chicken, pie and ice cream left over, and it was a goodly amount. So much so that there still remains some ice cream in the box,” he wrote.

Tim Smith, retired director of the National Trail Parks and Recreation District, said it seemed strange that his father opened the letter to his parents by writing “Dear Floss and Jim.”

“When I was around, he always called them Mom and Pop,” Tim Smith recalled.

Stranger still was that Tim Smith discovered his father’s letter in a box of high school and college memorabilia. “I must have had for about 20 years,” he said, without realizing the letter was there.

He found it after his father’s death in 1988.

On the day the letter appeared in the Kearny, N.J., home of Jim Sr. and Florence Smith, it must have been reassuring.

Saying he was in “excellent health, fine spirits and good faith,” Jim Jr. told Floss and Jim about a surprise visit from a cousin named Hank, whose PT boat had pulled alongside the LCT the day before.

After a meal, “we chatted, played cards, (took) a detailed tour of the ship, intros to everyone,” including the skipper. “(Hank) looks well and is now living on the beach awaiting his (leave) papers.”

Of his crew, he wrote, “We are still idling our time away. Seems where we are scheduled to go that there is a little too much action for LCTs (so) we stay here for a while.”

That would end when the 1067 joined the invasion of the Philippines, which was famous for two things — the fulfillment of Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s promise that he would return after the American defeat there two years earlier, and the growing use of suicide bombing kamikaze planes deployed by Japan’s Imperial Navy.

Tim Smith said that, like many veterans of war, his father “never talked about it much.”

But battle stars awarded to the LCT 1067 recognized it for duty in the Leyte Gulf in December 1944, 16 days after Thanksgiving, and then in landings on the island of Luzon on Jan. 10 and 11, 1945.

The History Channel reports that more than 5,000 kamikaze pilots died in the Leyte Gulf and took down 34 ships. And planes weren’t the only dangers.

Typhoons also hampered operations, sank ships, and on Jan. 10, 1945, made a mess of the naval landings on Luzon, in which the 1067 took part, tossing ships in the surf.

All of that was forerunner to the massive invasion of islands with entrenched Japanese soldiers.

With all that still to come, the hottest topic of Jim Jr.’s Thanksgiving letter involved the vagaries of mail delivery.

Having just received a dozen letters from his parents, he complained that “almost every time I receive a bundle of letters there is one from some person asking as to why I haven’t written of late. And yet I mailed letters to them, say, three weeks before. You solve it. I can’t.”

But he also described how U.S. boys so far from home “literally devour” whatever newspapers and magazines his parents sent.

“Out here, you don’t care it’s the Wabash Bugle. As long as its news, we read it,” Smith Jr. wrote.

He relayed a little shipboard news about his LCT getting good marks during an inspection, adding “we are one of the few ships where no one has gotten into serious trouble. It seems a favorite whim of the amphibious forces is to (demote) you (to) a seaman at the slightest misstep. And quite a few of the boys have done so.”

He also confessed abandoning a mustache he had been experimenting with because it “really looked more like a dirt spot.”

After writing that he was “running out of nonsense for now,” Smith Jr. signed off as “your loving son,” awaiting nightfall so he could take care of his final duty of the day: Going to the deck to throw out the garbage.

The letter reminds Tim Smith of his father in many ways.

That it was typed reminds him of the Royal typewriter on which his father wrote reports during 10 years spent on the so-called Communist Squad in the New York office of the FBI, then for 28 years as a private investigator with J.F.K. Associates of West Orange, N.J. Its clients included the NFL, Major League Baseball and Hoffman La-Roche pharmaceuticals.

His father’s typing commenced after he spread across the basement floor and organized little pieces of paper and matchbook covers he had taken notes on.

The secretive nature of the old man’s work meant he didn’t talk about it any more than he talked about the war. One consequence of that and the lengthy hours spent away from his family was that the holiday season “was a big deal for the old man,” Tim Smith said — a chance to connect.

Like Ralphie’s father in “A Christmas Story,” Tim Smith’s father, “walked on the tree lot and said I want the biggest damn tree you’ve got.”

In his way, Jim Smith Jr. was as much of a period piece and a character as the role played by actor Darrin McGavin.

Like many in the FBI, Smith Jr. wore a fedora, one given to him each Christmas by his mother. He also played poker on Monday nights, devoured Mickey Spillane mysteries, met his first wife in the FBI office where she worked in a room filled with typists, and knew who many of the “wise guys” in the New Jersey mafia.

But his youngest son calls him “an unassuming guy.”

“If I’d lined up 10 guys and asked which was a private investigator, he’d be the last guy you’d pick,” he said, more akin to Carroll O’Connor’s Archie Bunker than Humphrey Bogart’s Sam Spade.

Still, “you didn’t challenge the old man,” Tim Smith said. And when his iron voice fell short of foul language when he told any of his three boys to “suck wind,” they knew who was in charge.

That, too, softened at the holidays.

“He always like to play Santa Claus,” Tim Smith said, and “always had presents for everybody coming in and out of the house.”

But consistent with his work practices, Jim Smith Jr. followed strict security procedures at Christmas.

“He’d do all the gift buying and wrapping, especially when we were older,” Tim Smith said. “He never put tags on them,” likely so Christmas cheaters wouldn’t know what package to look in.

When time for the opening came, “he’d just sit there and shake them,” then recall the gift and the intended recipient.

Thanksgiving’s arrival brings back other memories of Tim Smith’s childhood holidays in Scotch Plains, N.J.: The turkey with potatoes, peas and turnips; the mixing and skillet frying of the turnips and mashed potatoes the next day; and his Great Aunt Flo, who took stock options instead of raises from Bell Telephone and was able to live a lavish life — one in which she felt free to speak aloud in the kitchen to her late sister, Katherine.

The memories will seem dearer this year because of the recent loss of his eldest brother, Brian, who carried on their father’s traditions “more than any of us did.”

Tim Smith now sees his father’s framed letter as an important connection to the past for his son Daniel, daughter Margaret and grandson Deacon.

But for him, it’s also an important connection with the “old man” when he was a young man serving in Mr. Roosevelt’s war 72 Thanksgivings ago.

