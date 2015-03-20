WWII Army veteran posthumously awarded 5 war medals

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Tribune News Service) — Anselmo Castro, a U.S. Army World War II veteran, was posthumously awarded five medals Wednesday at a ceremony attended by dozens of his family members.

Known as a deeply patriotic man, Castro died on Sept. 26. He never knew his children were working to get him the medals he’d earned decades ago.

Eddie Castro, one of Anselmo’s 20 children, was visiting with his father in July, after he’d been diagnosed with congestive heart failure. The son said it was the first time he ever asked his father about the medals he’d surely earned in the Army.

Anselmo Castro told his son he didn’t have any. Taken aback, Eddie Castro went to work figuring out how his father could be awarded what he’d earned. Officials from the Department of Veterans Affairs told Eddie Castro that it could take up to two years to work through the process.

So the Castros turned to U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, who happens to be related to the family. The congressman’s father is Anselmo Castro’s nephew.

The family never told their patriarch that they were working on the matter.

“I wanted to surprise him,” Eddie Castro said. “I didn’t want to get him excited for nothing.”

On Wednesday, family members accepted the five medals Anselmo Castro had earned: the American Campaign Medal, the World War II Victory Medal, the Honorable Service Lapel Button, the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal and Army of Occupation Medal.

The congressman presented the medals as he read a citation about Anselmo Castro’s life, pointing out he was born in Pearson, a small town just northwest of Lytle, on May 25, 1922, and joined the Army on Nov. 30, 1942, when he was 20. He served 26 months in the European Theater. When he returned to the United States, he worked briefly in Civil Service at Camp Normoyle in San Antonio.

“Later, Cpl. Castro and his wife Estella purchased an old filling station in Lytle, Texas, that they converted into Castro’s Mexican Café,” Castro read to delighted murmurs from the assembled family members.

Later, the congressman added a personal note.

“This was very special to me, of course, because Anselmo was my father’s uncle,” he said. “So this makes me very proud.”

Anselmo and Estella Castro were married for 75 years and had 11 sons and nine daughters, 68 grandchildren, 101 great grandchildren, 41 great-great grandchildren, and two great-great-great grandchildren.

Estella Castro died about three years ago, one of her sons said.

It was clear that family members are still grieving over the loss of their patriarch and they were clearly moved by the weight of the moment of the posthumous awards. As Rep. Castro handed over a shadow box containing the medals to Anselmo Castro’s children, several of them shed tears and sniffled.

His sons choked up when trying to explain the magnitude of the medals.

“I regret that he’s not here to receive them,” said son Raymond Castro, a Vietnam War veteran. “I wish we’d known about this before he passed.”

Daughter Berta Salinas said her father was proud of serving his country and that he was a hard worker who believed in providing for his family.

