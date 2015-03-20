WWII airman's family hopes for information, closure in 1944 B-24 Liberator crash

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Mark Gignac, a diver with Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 2, watches divers submerge into the ocean to conduct an underwater recovery operation in the Tyrrhenian Sea, Italy on Sept. 24, 2016. They are working with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency to find service members who went missing when a B-24 Liberator crashed during WWII.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (Tribune News Service) — Fredrick Siegrist's letter to his father oozed with the excitement of a young soldier on the precipice of something larger than himself.

"It's a chance in a lifetime," Siegrist wrote on stationery from Colorado's Lowry Field on June 11, 1943.

The United States had been drawn into World War II a little more than 16 months earlier. Siegrist, 19, wrote in neat cursive that he'd gotten into an Army flight school in which he would learn to become a gunner and earn his wings.

He also implored his father not to share the news with his mother if he thought it would worry her.

"... Daddy wish me lots of luck, it's a tough school and they wash you out for the least little thing so I'll need all the luck there is," the teen wrote to Charles Siegrist.

More than 73 years after Siegrist sent that letter home to Norfolk, his niece, Ann Marie Jackson, read it aloud as she leaned over a granite countertop in her Chesapeake kitchen.

"He thought it was a big thing. It was, but short-lived," said Jackson, who was only months old when Siegrist penned the letter.

More than 400,000 American service members died in World War II, and as many as 73,000 of them remain unaccounted for, according to the Defense Personnel Accounting Agency. Siegrist, an Army staff sergeant, is among those whose bodies were never recovered after his plane went down during a bombing mission in Europe.

Now, an elite Navy dive team's efforts to recover wreckage off the Italian coast and a request from the DPAA for Jackson's DNA are offering new hope for closure that eluded Siegrist's family for so long.

When her mother — who was older than brother Siegrist by 11 months — and grandmother died, "they didn't have any hope of anything," Jackson said.

Army documents show Siegrist was among 10 crew members on a B-24 Liberator from the Army's 15th Air Force that crashed May 3, 1944, in the Tyrrhenian Sea off the Italian coast after being shot down by enemy aircraft.

One crew member survived and returned to duty. Another was later identified using dental records after being recovered from a grave dug by Germans.

The Army declared Siegrist dead in 1949 after teams searching the coast failed to locate additional remains, records show. He graduated from high school in New York but, at some point, the Siegrist family moved to Norfolk for reasons Jackson is unaware of.

Before being called to active duty in January 1943, Siegrist worked as an assistant manager at the Norva, Granby and Visualite theaters, a newspaper clipping announcing his death read.

The Army returned Siegrist's personal items, including his wings pin and a leather wallet, to his mother, Viola, in the months after he went missing. He had tucked pictures of a woman – a girlfriend, perhaps – and Jackson, an infant at the time, inside the brown billfold.

But if Jackson ever met her uncle she'd have been too tiny to remember. She was born in Boston in February 1943, a month before her father, a sailor named Archibald Chisholm, also went missing. His body was found months later in New York Harbor. Jackson and her mother, Irene Chisholm, settled in Norfolk to be close to family while Siegrist was still in Colorado.

Jackson learned about Siegrist's service in bullet points while growing up: he'd gone to war, went missing in action and presumably was dead. After her mother died in 1987, Jackson became the de facto family historian. Internet research three or four years ago turned up her uncle's name on a monument in a cemetery in Florence, Italy, she said.

Jackson was happy with the find but thought, "I'm never going to hear anything else, you know?"

The trail was cold until late 2015 when, out of the blue, the Army called with news that it was researching in the area where Siegrist's B-24 went down. It asked Jackson to send a DNA sample.

The story could have stopped there, with Jackson awaiting word. But in November The Virginian-Pilot detailed the efforts of the Navy's Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit Two to survey and recover wreckage of a World War II plane.

Jackson recognized the crash date.

The Italian Coast Guard notified the U.S. about the wreckage in 2011. It lies about 80 feet below the surface over an area as large as three football fields, with a gun turret and bullet-riddled wing visible, said Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Petersen, a diver who helped survey the wreckage.

The Navy dredged material and sifted through it for items of interest, but the personnel agency does not release identities until a full analysis has been completed by its laboratory and families are notified, spokeswoman Air Force Maj. Natasha Waggoner has said.

The military has sent crews to the wreckage twice to survey it and a third trip is planned, Waggoner said.

Jackson has not gotten word whether any remains of her uncle have been found, but she and her husband, Hugh, remain optimistic.

"We're hoping they find some remains and they bury him at Arlington" National Cemetery, Hugh Jackson said.

