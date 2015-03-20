WWI Museum will get jump on Veterans Day: Skydivers to start daylong celebration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Tribune News Service) — The "Legacy Jump" will kick off the Veterans Day celebration Nov. 11 at the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

The 6:30 a.m. event will feature an all-veteran parachute team tandem skydiving with other veterans from every U.S. war since World War II and will culminate with former Navy SEAL Ryan "Birdman" Parrott doing a base jump from the 217-foot Liberty Memorial.

The annual Veterans Day ceremony, with a keynote address by Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, will take place at 10 a.m. on the Memorial Courtyard. Other events will include the Walk of Honor Dedication Ceremony at 2 p.m. in the Memorial Courtyard and a performance by the Kansas City Symphony at 3 p.m. on the Southeast Lawn.

These outdoor events are free. Admission to the museum will be free for veterans and active duty military Nov. 7-15 and will be half-price for the public Nov. 11. More information, theworldwar.org/veteransday.

— The Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade, dating to 1919 and billed as the nation's oldest such observance, will begin in downtown Leavenworth at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 11. lvvetsparade.com.

(c)2020 The Kansas City Star (Kansas City, Mo.)

Visit The Kansas City Star (Kansas City, Mo.) at www.kansascity.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.