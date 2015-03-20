Wounded Warriors Banquet in Texas sold out for fifth straight year

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (Tribune News Service) — For the last eight years, the people of Walker County have shown that they are more than willing to contribute to medical centers and programs that help the men and women of the U.S. military readjust to civilian life and this year is no different.

The Walker County Wounded Warriors Banquet, which will take place at the Walker County Fairgrounds on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., is sold out for the fifth consecutive year.

Tom Fordyce, one of the organizers of the banquet, said he expects around 1,300 people to be at the event.

“We’ve sold out the last five of the eight banquets we’ve put together, but it’s never sold out this quick before,” Fordyce said. “I never thought it would sell out this fast. It’s a very humbling experience to see Walker County show up for our service men and women. We’re really excited about putting on another successful banquet.”

Chad Robichaux, the founder of the Mighty Oaks Warrior Programs that help military members and their families “find a new life purpose through a hope in Christ,” according to Mighty Oaks’ website, will speak at the event, as will Lt. Col. David Yebra, who is the director of emergency preparedness and safety at Sam Houston State University and facilitator of the SHSU Leadership Academy.

A couple from Houston who went through the Lone Survivor program will also talk about their experience and the benefits of that program during the banquet.

“We’re hoping they’ll do a question-and-answer session at the banquet,” Fordyce said. “People here haven’t seen that before. They’ll get to see firsthand what those people did to turn their lives around.”

This year, Fordyce says, the money raised from the banquet will be split between three groups: the Lone Survivor Foundation, the Mighty Oaks Warrior Programs and the Brooke Army Medical Center.

In the past, funds from the banquet in Huntsville were donated to the Center for the Intrepid and the Warrior and Family Support Center at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio.

More than $175,000 was raised at last year’s banquet, which is up from $50,000 in the first year of the event.

“This year, we are building on our partnership with the Lone Survivor Foundation and the Mighty Oaks Warrior Programs,” Fordyce said. “We’re trying to cover all our bases for our veterans. At no cost to the families, those organizations treat veterans with traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder.”

©2017 The Huntsville Item (Huntsville, Texas)

Visit The Huntsville Item at www.itemonline.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

