World War II vets share weekly lunch

NAPLES, Fla. (Tribune News Service) — Two brown yearbooks in front of him, Frank Pagano sat down at a lonely corner table in a busy Naples brunch restaurant and waited for his friend.

The two graduated from the same technical high school in Detroit in 1943 but didn’t know each other then. They attended the same university in Flint, Michigan, afterward but didn’t see each other because of their opposite schedules. They both went off to fight in World War II but battled German and Japanese soldiers some 5,000 miles apart.

They met again after the war — briefly — it couldn’t have been for more than a half-hour, maybe an hour.

And yet when Pagano, nearly 70 years later, saw Hank Markovich’s name and picture in a newspaper article this summer, there was not a shred of doubt in his mind.

“I just immediately knew who he was,” Pagano, 90, said. “I was surprised he was here. We didn’t know he was even in Naples.”

He called the reporter and then reached out to Markovich’s daughter, Beth Grevengood. That was in August.

Since then, the two World War II vets and Cass Tech High School grads meet once a week at Skillets on Airport-Pulling Road to reminisce. They haven’t missed a meeting yet.

“We’re just kind of at home here,” said Grevengood, 63, who accompanies her father for the lunches. “We usually are here for at least two hours. We meet at 12 and sometimes we close the place.”

So, too, on a recent Friday when Pagano had a surprise for Markovich, also 90.

Pagano had his twin brother, Victor, who also graduated from Cass Tech in 1943, mail him their high school yearbook. Pagano flipped open the brown book, flush with black-and-white portraits and pictures of the school, and showed Markovich his picture. He made copies of it for his friend.

It’s a rare photo, Grevengood said, one of the few that shows her father before shrapnel tore into the left side of his face at Okinawa and severely injured him. He broke his jaw and lost his left eye, some teeth, his sense of smell and the hearing in his left ear.

“This is amazing,” Markovich said. “I looked a little different here.”

Pagano agreed and then showed Markovich and his daughter the other yearbook — this one from their time at General Motors Institute (now Kettering University).

“This is the fraternity that we lived in,” Pagano explained, showcasing a black-and-white group photo. “This is one of the pictures that he (Markovich) shows up in the fraternity that we both lived in. But I went to school in A section. I would come in … different months than he did. And after he came back from the service, I never saw him again for 70 years.”

Pagano flew bombing missions over the Alps in a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress as a staff sergeant with the Army Air Corps. Markovich joined the Marines and fought the Japanese in the Pacific theater, rising to the rank of corporal.

Both survived the war, returned home to finish school, entered the automobile industry, started families and eventually retired to Naples.

And despite the 70-year gap, Pagano said, he feels like he knows Markovich. He admires his strength, his resilience and toughness. He feels privileged to be in his presence.

“I couldn’t forget him,” Pagano said, his eyes getting watery. “I had to see him.”

Pagano had plenty of close calls during his service, flak peppering his plane virtually every time it took to the skies. But seeing Markovich, who wears an eye patch and has trouble walking on his own, has made Pagano appreciate how fortunate he was to leave the war relatively unscathed. When Markovich was on the hospital ship after suffering the injuries to his face, a Navy chaplain visited his bedside each day to see if he needed to perform last rites.

“I had probably the same possible fate or maybe worse, who knows,” Pagano said. “And I felt so lucky, and I felt I wanted to share my good fortune with relating to somebody that had a tougher time. And I relate to him as being a very strong individual, very strong. And he had to be that strong.”

Reconnecting with Markovich has also aided Pagano in dealing with the loss of his wife, who died in June.

“It’s helped me,” Pagano said. “Being a twin, I have an affinity to look for attachment. And I’m attached to him. I think it was meant to be.”

And so, over tuna sandwiches and waffles, that Friday at noon — like every week — Pagano and Markovich talked about their service, school, family and life.

Both fully aware of how improbable their weekly high school reunion is.

“It’s a miracle,” Markovich said. “It really is.”

