World War II vet celebrates 100th birthday

When Michael Jordanek became a New Year's Day baby, Woodrow Wilson was gearing up for his second term as president of the United States, the Rose Bowl was an annual tradition still in its infancy, and actor Gregory Peck was barely a toddler.

But a century later, Jordanek, a North Naples resident and World War II veteran, was still as spry as ever as he celebrated his 100th birthday Sunday afternoon, surrounded by friends and family at the cozy clubhouse of the Villages of Bonita community in Bonita Springs.

Dozens of relatives from Ohio, Texas and Southwest Florida descended upon the little community room to dance polka, dine on sandwiches and cake, share stories about the beloved family patriarch, and marvel at his sharp mind and youthful spirit.

"He looks like he's like 20 years younger," said Tony Jordanek, 30, while his grandfather clapped his hands to the beat of a polka-playing accordion. "He gives me hope that I got a lot of life left."

One hundred years in, Michael Jordanek's life has no shortage of adventure.

When he was born on Jan. 1, 1917, in Cleveland, Michael Jordanek quickly became sick and had to be quarantined.

"There was a diphtheria epidemic," he recalled. "I survived and carried on."

As a youngster, driving around with his friends one day, Michael Jordanek met his soon-to-be bride, Albina, took her out for ice cream, and before long the two were going steady. They married in 1940, and a couple of years later Michael Jordanek — along with his two brothers — entered the service for World War II. As part of the military police in Europe, he moved all over France for 2½ years.

Even decades later, the sight of hundreds of planes flying overhead as they roared from England to France during D-Day is still seared into his mind.

"There must have been 1,000 airplanes," he recalled. "I was thinking, 'Thank goodness I'm not in that procession.' "

After his service Michael Jordanek returned to Ohio where he continued in his job as a machinist for a copper tubing and sheeting manufacturer. Soon, he added another job title to his growing résumé: grocery store owner.

Not long after moving to Newbury, Ohio, Michael Jordanek and his wife decided to open a country grocery store. His wife ran it during the day, and Michael Jordanek at night after returning home from work. For 15 years the couple had their little store just a few feet from their home. Michael Jordanek still has the first dollar they earned there.

On Sunday the laminated bill, which has the date it was taken in scribbled on it (Dec. 21, 1948), was on display along with family photos and memories from a long life well lived. Albina Jordanek died in 2006.

Michael Jordanek's secret to longevity, he said, is being active and enjoying everything in moderation. The centenarian still regularly plays cards and bingo with his friends at Aston Gardens in North Naples, where he lives and works out almost daily.

His nurse at the assisted living facility knows him as the life of the party.

"I used to be an RA (resident assistant) in college," said Angel Perez, who gifted Michael Jordanek a six-pack of Bud Light on Sunday. "He would be my fun room. He has the music blasting. He has friends and all his nieces, nephews, grandkids there in the room. And they're all partying and listening to polka. It is the coolest room to walk past. It's like being back in college."

On Sunday, too, Michael Jordanek, who traces his family's roots to Eastern Europe, sang and clapped as a musician squeezed the accordion and a couple here and there whirled between the tables. He blew out the three candles on his birthday cake with ease before raising his arms in triumph, like a victorious boxer after a fight.

And while others stood and watched in awe at the centenarian's display of youthful exuberance, Michael Jordanek was simply grateful.

"I was lucky because all the breaks were going in my favor," he said. "I've got a lot to be thankful for."

