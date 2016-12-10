Woman gets 18 months for using veteran's ID to get VA loan

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A southwest Iowa woman has been imprisoned for using a veteran's name and military service information to falsely obtain a Department of Veterans Affairs home loan.

Prosecutors say 34-year-old Mandy Whipple was sentenced on Dec. 2, to 18 months in federal prison. She'd pleaded guilty in June to mortgage fraud for falsifying loan papers to buy a house in Fremont County.

Prosecutors say a report of delinquent payments led to the discovery that Whipple had falsified the loan documents, using information about a military veteran who employed her.

The judge ordered Whipple to make restitution of nearly $42,000 to the VA, nearly $29,000 to a mortgage company and nearly $6,000 to another lender.

