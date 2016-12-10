Woman gets 18 months for using veteran's ID to get VA loan
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 10, 2016
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A southwest Iowa woman has been imprisoned for using a veteran's name and military service information to falsely obtain a Department of Veterans Affairs home loan.
Prosecutors say 34-year-old Mandy Whipple was sentenced on Dec. 2, to 18 months in federal prison. She'd pleaded guilty in June to mortgage fraud for falsifying loan papers to buy a house in Fremont County.
Prosecutors say a report of delinquent payments led to the discovery that Whipple had falsified the loan documents, using information about a military veteran who employed her.
The judge ordered Whipple to make restitution of nearly $42,000 to the VA, nearly $29,000 to a mortgage company and nearly $6,000 to another lender.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Army chief of staff visits Bragg, tells troops to be ready
Guantanamo doctor: ‘Sodomized’ 9/11 captive was treated for hemorrhoids
N. Korea suspected of hacking S. Korean military’s cyber command
John Glenn, 1st US astronaut to orbit Earth, remembered as all-American hero
Kaine: Trump spending freeze injects 'uncertainty' into military budget
Ret. Army general's son dropped from Trump transition team amid conspiracy fallout