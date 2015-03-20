West Virginia income tax exemption for retired vets is being considered again

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (Tribune News Service) — An income tax exemption for retired veterans is back on the table. The Select Committee on Veterans Affairs explored the topic Tuesday morning, on the final day of September interims.

Gov. Jim Justice pushed the idea last session, and it had widespread support. But it was packaged in a series of tax and revenue bills that didn’t have similar support and died with those bills.

Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt, a former Monongalia County senator, farmer and retired Marine colonel, explained why the exemption could be helpful to veterans and the state.

As a Marine captain back in 1982, he was looking for someplace to settle and buy a farm when he retired. At the time, West Virginia didn’t tax military retiree pensions.

“There’s a state that’s friendly to veterans,” he thought at the time. He bought a long-abandoned farm in western Mon, which he eventually expanded and turned into an agribusiness.

When he did retire in 1996, pensions were taxed, taking $2,400 out of his pocket. It doesn’t affect him so much now, but he has other veterans in mind. “I’m thinking about those young men and women that have left West Virginia and want to come back.”

The military is a source for a drug-free workforce, Leonhardt said. “That exemption is going to help bring that workforce back to the state.”

Sen. Richard Ojeda,D-Logan, a retired veteran, said he knows other veterans who’ve settled across the border in Pennsylvania and Ohio because they don’t tax pensions. Those retirees are spending their income there and not here.

Leonhardt agreed. The multiplier effect of veterans spending their income here would more than make up for lost tax dollars, he said.

Deputy Revenue Secretary Mark Muchow reviewed the numbers. West Virginia has just under 10,000 military pensioners, including spouses. They bring in about $220 million in benefits.

Just under 1,600 of those are on disability and aren’t taxed. Their income totals about $8 million.

Eleven states tax veterans’ pensions, he said, including Virginia. Another 16 offer partial exemptions, including West Virginia. The total exemption ended in 1987. The partial exemption started at $2,000 as was expanded several times; it’s now the first $22,000 and amounts to about $9.3 million in tax savings.

The current annualtax savings with the$22,000 threshold is about $1,000 per pensioner. Exempting all pension income would affect about 3,800 retirees and provide them another $800 annual savings, Muchow said. The total cost to the state would be about $3.1 million.

Kentucky exempts the first $41,000 in income for those who retired after 1997, Muchow said. Nothing is taxed for those who retired before that. Maryland exempts the first $5,000 for those under 65, the first $10,000 for those65 and over.

Scott Womack, a retired Army lieutenant colonel, teaches high school, including Junior ROTC, in Monroe County. A Georgia native, he wanted to settle in Appalachia and establish a home after years of travel.

He researched military retirement-friendly states and found that West Virginia fell in about the middle of the pack, he said. But it has low real estate taxes, and he wanted to buy a farm. That was the draw for him, along with the people. “I just found the greatest people in the world and a really nice environment” in Monroe County.

Most retired veterans take second jobs that generate tax revenue, whether or not their pensions are taxed, he said. Veterans bring with them a sense of community service and self-sacrifice.

Many Iraq and Afghan-istan veterans, he said, are looking for quiet, green places to settle. The potential tax savings of $800 to $2,000 could be an added draw to bring them here.

Committee co-chair Delegate Roy Cooper, R-Summers, told members that he plans to talk more about the topic next meeting and offer some kind of vote for support for the exemption in whatever bill or bills it appears in.

