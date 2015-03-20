Wake held for Korean War vet killed in action 66 years ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (Tribune News Service) — Others have not forgotten.

They cannot.

And that is what brought them to a wake Thursday for someone they never knew, a Korean War veteran killed in action 66 years ago.

They were touched by the news that Army Cpl. Roy C. Fink’s skeletal remains had been identified and returned home.

They arrived with memories of military services members they had known who had also made the ultimate sacrifice in Korea and other wars.

They spoke of a bond with Fink and his loved ones, and together they mourned for all who have died defending freedom.

George Curtis, disabled by Agent Orange in the Vietnam War, drove to Lombardo Funeral Home in Amherst from Lewiston, his heart heavy with memories of a Vietnam helicopter pilot who was one of his closest friends.

“His name was James and he went on a milk run, something that was supposed to be routine, a parts run, and he never returned. He was from the Midwest, a good family man. He’d show me photographs of his family,” Curtis said. “Other guys I knew you’d see in the chow hall and then they’d stop showing up. They’d been killed.”

And though Fink’s open coffin was filled with an empty dress uniform and his bone fragments discreetly tucked away in the lower closed portion, the sight of the casket gave Curtis hope for other families whose loved ones’ remains are still missing.

“Someday the remains of my friends who went missing may be returned home and that will be something for their families,” he said.

Vietnam Army combat medic Patrick B. Kavanagh brought a special remembrance for Paul DeFrain, Fink’s nephew whose DNA had been used to identify his uncle’s bone fragments unearthed at the site of the bloody 1950 Chosin Reservoir battle.

“I wanted Paul to have a little more of a connection to his uncle. I gave him a shoulder patch and baseball cap from the Army’s 7th Infantry Division that his uncle was a member of,” said Kavanagh, who had witnessed the deaths of many soldiers and understands the depth of their sacrifice.

DeFrain was speechless when he received Kavanagh’s gifts. The past couple days have all been something of a miracle for the nephew and other relatives. They never imagined they would be welcoming strangers to a wake for an uncle and cousin they never knew.

Kavanagh elaborated on the blessing that has come their way:

“Just to have a bone fragment of their loved one and a cemetery to visit, they are simple thing so many of us take for granted. Other families of the missing would be so grateful for that.”

Eighty-five-year-old Jean Ihrig, who had come to the funeral home for another wake, slipped into Fink’s because, she said, “It was the right thing to do. I remember hearing about the Korean War when I was young and how terribly cold it was.”

Those who fought at the Chosin Reservoir were known as the “Chosin Few” and Chosin Frozen,” recalled Dick May, an 81-year-old Korean War veteran, who also served in the 7th Infantry, though after Fink’s death.

“I’m from California visiting my niece who lives right around the corner. I didn’t know him but I feel a connection. He’s my comrade in arms,” May said.

Randy Dittmar, a Marine Corps Vietnam veteran, wore his red Marine Corps League jacket and hat to the wake, carrying tidings from his fellow leathernecks to the soldier come home.

“Marines and soldiers have a rivalry, but not with the Army’s 7th Division. We served with them in World War II and Korea and the 7th knew how to fight,” Dittmar said. “We looked at those soldiers in the 7th as our equals.”

Husband and wife Bart and Janine Buttitta approached the coffin not only to honor Fink, but pay tribute to all the veterans who had gone off to wars in their family.

“My mom had a cousin who died in World War II and I had uncles in the Korean War and immediate family who served in Vietnam,” Bart Buttitta said.

Janine Buttitta looked into the coffin and viewed more than Fink’s blue uniform and a portrait of him beside it.

“I see a young man who has finally come home,” she said. “Someone’s son. I see something beautiful.”

Fink was 20.

For 44-year-old Damian Martelli, an Air Force Reserve veteran deployed to the First Gulf War, the connection to Fink went beyond the military.

“Ever since I visited The Wall in Washington D.C. when I was 14 years old, I’ve felt a strong spiritual connection with those who paid the ultimate price,” Martelli said as his gaze kept falling on the polished oak and flag-draped coffin, as if Fink were reaching out to him.

And there was Michele Lund, who brought her 6-year-old daughter Sophia, to say hello and goodbye to their great-uncle.

“My grandmother Betty, his youngest sister, would have been happy to know that he is finally home,” Lund said.

Touched by the approximately 65 people who had come to pay their respects, DeFrain said events have unfolded like chapters in a book – the arrival of the remains Thursday at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, the wake, and at 10 a.m. Friday in Forest Lawn, prayers in the chapel and burial in the Field of Valor.

“The story,” DeFrain said, “has a happy ending.”

