Volunteers offer final salute to veterans at Florida hospice

(Tribune News Service) — Each patient at Haven Hospice in Gainsville, Fla., who served in the military is offered a final salute from a fellow veteran as a way to say thank you.

Some have few breaths left in their bodies. Others are close to the end, but still have time to say goodbye to friends and family.

After 97 years and serving in World War II with the Army, Tal Motes didn’t have much left when family gathered around his bed last month when he was admitted to hospice care.

Two veterans who volunteer for Haven Hospice were there to honor his service the same day. He would die that night.

Motes received a certificate, thank-you card, small American flag, quilt and lapel pin, while loved ones quietly showed respect.

Veterans Robin McKenzie and Scott Killen then stood at attention and saluted Motes one last time.

“No matter how sick they are, they try to salute back,” said Sandra Francis, a volunteer coordinator at Haven Jacksonville and Orange Park.

Francis has a group of six dedicated volunteers who perform pinning ceremonies for new veteran patients. Not every veteran chooses to utilize the program, she said, but it means a lot to the ones who do.

All Haven locations across Northeast Florida offer the service. In 2016, 854 veterans were admitted and about 275 of them elected to take part in the pinning ceremony, according to Haven.

“It’s important because you don’t know if they’ve ever been told thank you,” Killen said.

Killen served in the Marines during the Vietnam War and started volunteering at Haven about two years ago. He said there were no parades or pats on the back when he came home from war.

“Most of us were met at airports by protesters,” Killen said.

That’s what sticks in his mind when he performs the pinning ceremonies and thanks the veterans for their service.

“A lot of people were never told that. They were just discharged and sent home,” Killen said. “I love to be able to convey that to them because to me it’s important that every single veteran hears those words.”

Killen said he keeps a few certificates in his car in case he gets a call from Francis asking him to drop everything and perform a ceremony. He always dresses nice in a white shirt and a pair of black slacks, but he said that’s just because he no longer fits in his uniform.

McKenzie and Mike DelPizzo are able to include that added element.

“We wear our uniform whenever we do these ceremonies,” McKenzie said. “The family, patient and staff appreciate seeing that.”

She spent 30 years in the Navy before retiring in 2008. She then met Francis and immediately offered her time to Haven.

McKenzie said the presentation of the certificate feels very similar to an official military honor or award. They address the patient by rank and name, just like they do in the service, she said.

Most of the time, the ceremony is very somber, but McKenzie said sometimes it turns out to be a joyous celebration, complete with battle stories or memories from days in the military.

She said she once spent three hours with a patient and about 10 family members, eating and sharing stories. Now McKenzie helps teach others how to perform the ceremony.

Francis said most of her veteran volunteers live in Orange Park and are good about doing the ceremonies without much notice. But she needs more veterans to volunteer their time — especially in Jacksonville.

Any veteran interested in performing the ceremonies can learn how to sign up at beyourhaven.org/Volunteer.

There’s a screening process before you can get started, DelPizzo said, but then it’s just a matter of being able to maintain composure while administering an honor to a dying veteran.

“You have to be strong,” he said. “There are times that I teared up.”

Not everyone can handle the emotional responsibility that comes with volunteering for the program, DelPizzo said, but every veteran deserves a thank you.

Motes died shortly before midnight Nov. 21. His family said being saluted for his service helped him pass with dignity.

©2017 The Florida Times-Union (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Visit The Florida Times-Union (Jacksonville, Fla.) at www.jacksonville.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

