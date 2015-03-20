Virtual tribute honors those who died during COVID-19 outbreak at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home
By STEPHANIE BARRY | masslive.com | Published: November 10, 2020
HOLYOKE, Mass. (Tribune News Service) — They were decorated soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines who fought for their country and returned from overseas to build rich civilian lives.
The pictorial — which went live in advance of
The coalition is a grassroots network of veterans' advocates, family members and other supporters of the Soldiers' Home since its patients and staff were ravaged by the outbreak this spring.
At least 76 veterans died of the virus while under the care of the Holyoke Soldiers' Home. Many more were sickened.
“Our Coalition hopes the public takes the time this
The veterans featured in the tribute fought during World War II, the Korean War and in the jungles of
One late veteran, Emilio “Leo” DiPalma of
“Leo was a kind, humble family man. His top priority was caring for his wife and four daughters,” DiPalma’s post reads.
The men who lost their lives to the virus went on to become teachers, carpenters, members of law enforcement, civil servants and more. They married and had children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Some of the tributes touch upon the late veterans' hobbies, senses of humor and endearing quirks.
“He always made me feel like I was the most important person in the world,” Mandeville’s daughter,
The Holyoke Soldiers' Home
