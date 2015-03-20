Vietnam vets reconvene 50 years later in Loma Rica to honor KIAs

LOMA RICA, Calif. (Tribune News Service) — Since 2011, a troop of Army veterans has met every other year to reminisce about their time in the jungles of Vietnam.

Though conversations during their weeklong get-togethers revolve around those who didn’t come home and those fortunate to have made it back to the states, this year’s meeting in Loma Rica paid tribute to the 34 men in their troop who were killed in action 50 years ago.

“This was the first real memorial service we’ve had for those guys. Considering its the 50th anniversary, I thought it was time to do it. I believe no one is really dead unless their name isn’t mentioned anymore,” said John Stevens.

Stevens, 70, who lives in Loma Rica, organized this year’s meeting that brought together other veterans from around the country that served in C Troop of the Army’s 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Task Force, 25th Infantry Division during the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1967.

“It was such an amazing experience to get back together,” Stevens said. “This gives us a reason to bring us all together for a week. There is something about being able to have a conversation with someone who went through similar experiences. Our memories are starting to fail us as we get older, so this helps us fill-in the blanks each of us have.”

Twelve members of C Troop congregated in Loma Rica this week. On Tuesday evening, those veterans in attendance and their family members honored the 34 men in their troop who died in 1966-67. Stevens placed a photo of each of the men killed in action on an empty chair next to a passage regarding the details of each person’s death and military status.

“It’s hard to know for sure, but we cannot think of any other unit that had a higher casualty rate than ours,”

Stevens said. “With barely over 100 people in our unit, we lost about one-third of them in action.”

Stevens said he remembers one day in particular when his unit lost 10 people to one land mine – which was the primary cause of death for many of the men who died in their troop. Their unit operated cavalry assault vehicles, which, he said, were the ground equivalent to gunships.

“I didn’t really think about all the KIAs until the end of the war,” said Mike Dudley, who was a sergeant during his 1966-67 deployment. “Though I do vividly remember different times we got into a certain area and the hairs on my arms would stick up because you knew you were somewhere you weren’t supposed to be at.”

Though Stevens said he was lucky enough to never be in a vehicle hit by land mine, Dudley, 71, can recall one instance he was hit.

“I remember it being in slow motion. I saw pitch black smoke coming up from the floorboard and I felt the sound. It felt like someone was reaching into my head and rattling me around,” Dudley said.

Dudley said the biennial meetings are special because they’re a way to offer support to other veterans. “I think it’s all about the brotherhood we developed from the experience. We know what each other did. It’s also good to see how everyone has turned out to be successful. Everyone here is doing great,” he said.

For the veterans of C Troop, this week was a time to reflect, catch up with old friends and, for a brief moment, to bring back the memories of those who were killed in action. Stevens said the men he served with became family and will remain close for the rest of their lives.

“We fought for each other while in Vietnam, not for anything else. We didn’t care about what was going on back home or anything other than getting our brothers home,” Stevens said.

