Vietnam veterans recall bloody fight of 50 years ago

On Jan. 26, 1967, in the Song Thu Bon valley of Vietnam, a group of Marines in the 5th Regiment had a mission: seek out and destroy the enemy.

This was the objective of Operation Tuscaloosa, a mission that became the U.S. Marine Corps' longest sustained firefight during the Vietnam War.

"The carnage," said Robert Van Leeuwen, who was a 20-year-old lance corporal that day. "It was a bloodbath and that we survived is beyond recognition."

Van Leeuwen, now 70, was among the 400 or so Marines who fought that day for nine straight hours and part of the group of eight who visited Tuscaloosa on Thursday, the 50th anniversary of the battle.

And he wants the residents of Tuscaloosa to know that the sacrifices that day were made in their name.

"We did it for them," Van Leeuwen said. "Fighting for freedom — that was it."

The story of Operation Tuscaloosa — named by Maj. William Airheart, a World War II and Korean War veteran who was returned to active duty as battalion commander for Hotel Company during the Vietnam War — was retold in the 1997 book "Operation Tuscaloosa," written by John J. Culbertson, a Marine who was there and watched his fellow soldiers fall and die around him.

He published a shorter version of the tale in Behind The Lines magazine.

"Word came down from the platoon leaders that Operation Tuscaloosa would be scrubbed at 1800 hours if we failed to make contact with the (Viet Cong) forces that had so far eluded our sweeping maneuvers," Culbertson wrote. "It was the morning of 26th January 1967, a day that the Marines of 2nd Battalion, 5th Regiment would never forget for the rest of their lives."

Culbertson was set to be in Tuscaloosa on Thursday, but an illness prevented him from traveling, said Gary Woodruff of Lansing, Michigan.

Woodruff, 70, was a 20-year-old corporal caught up in the ambush as the Marines attempted to push back the Viet Cong and the North Vietnamese Army.

"We actually had to go across a river and across a sandbar into a bunker complex," he said.

It was on the sandbar where most of the 19 Marines who were killed that day fell from gunfire.

Another 52 were wounded in action.

"It was our mini Iwo Jima," Woodruff said, referring to the bloody battle during World War II that ended with the U.S. Marines taking the island of Iwo Jima from the Japanese.

"They hit us with all the machine guns in a line just across the river," Woodruff said. "It was a long day for all of us. We lost a lot of our buddies. But we had a chance to live and they didn't."

Thursday's ceremony, hosted by Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports, featured a reading of the 19 members of Hotel and Foxtrot companies who died, a three-gun volley salute and the playing of taps.

Mayor Walter Maddox was on hand to thank the men for their service and welcome them to the city under whose name they fought.

"Freedom is not always easy. It's not always clean and it's not always perfect," Maddox said. "Knowing the history I've learned recently ...Tuscaloosa is better remembered by the men you lost 50 years ago today.

"On behalf of the city of Tuscaloosa, I thank you."

John Lafley, now 71, was 21 years old and a lance corporal during Operation Tuscaloosa.

He said his memories of that day involved "a lot firing, a lot of bullets flying."

Lafley told of digging a hole with his own helmet to provide enough cover for him and his M14 rifle to return fire.

And he was proud to come to Tuscaloosa and remember.

"Fifty years ago today, freedom wasn't free," Lafley said. "It was fought for by and died for by many Marines.

"Coming here seemed right, coming to Tuscaloosa on this day."

———

©2017 The Tuscaloosa News, Ala.

Visit The Tuscaloosa News, Ala. at www.tuscaloosanews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

