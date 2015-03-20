Vietnam veteran in Pa. gets gift of remodeled home to allow wheelchair access

GREENSBURG, Pa. (Tribune News Service) — A North Huntingdon man seriously wounded in the Vietnam War 47 years ago and using a wheelchair because of a stroke last year came home this week to a house that has been remodeled to suit his needs, thanks to a Pittsburgh nonprofit and Home Depot employees.

“This surprised the heck out of me. I really appreciate all of this,” said the veteran, Jack, who along with his wife, Susan, asked that the family's last name not be published.

Jack, 67, has been in and out of the Veterans Affairs hospital in Pittsburgh and rehab centers since he suffered a stroke in July 2015. He was permitted to return home Tuesday because the volunteers built a ramp to accommodate his battery-powered wheelchair.

As she looked around the new porch and ramp, Susan was touched by all that had been done.

“I am so overwhelmed. It is over the top. It's their love that they gave to my husband,” she said.

The work was done through Rebuilding Pittsburgh Together, a Homewood-based nonprofit that partnered with the Home Depot Foundation, which gave the organization $150,000 to make repairs on the veterans' homes. The North Huntingdon home is the first Westmoreland County project to be completed through the partnership. Twenty-three have been done in Allegheny County, said Steve Hellner-Burris, executive director of Rebuilding Pittsburgh.

Susan connected with Rebuilding Pittsburgh through the Home Depot in Hempfield, Hellner-Burris said. Rebuilding Pittsburgh has been partnering with Home Depot on such projects for three years.

To make the house accessible, Home Depot employees from its Hempfield and Uniontown stores have worked once a week since early September, about a half-dozen at a time, putting in hundreds of man-hours, said Kaila Snopko, an assistant manager at the Hempfield store.

Nearly $8,000 was spent on equipment and supplies needed to improve the house, said Chris Harmon, an assistant manager at the Uniontown store.

The work included new flooring in the bathroom and installation of a handicapped-accessible toilet and sink. Kitchen cabinets and flooring were replaced in the kitchen. Smooth transition strips were added to the flooring in every room. A stove and dishwasher will be installed as well.

On Wednesday, Home Depot employees were putting finishing touches inside the house and doing landscaping.

The family said doctors did not know how much mobility Jack will regain as he recovers from the stroke. They recalled that doctors at Walter Reed National Military Center were not optimistic that he would be able to walk after he was wounded in the war, but he was able to get around using a cane, said his son, Jason.

An Army Ranger in 82nd Airborne Division, Jack was a member of a six-man long-range reconnaissance patrol team in Cambodia that was hit by an enemy force on New Year's Eve 1968 during a cease-fire. More than 13 pieces of shrapnel from a bomb pierced his body, tearing apart his right knee and hitting him in his hips and left side. He had to walk about 2 miles, losing 5 pints of blood, before reaching a helicopter that evacuated the team.

“He got out by the grace of God,” said his wife of 45 years.

Jack, who had quit the former Turtle Creek High School and enlisted in the Army at age 17, celebrated his 21st birthday in a wheelchair at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, D.C. He was discharged from the Army in 1971 and was later determined to be 100 percent disabled.

“I did not do anything special. I just did what was expected,” he said.

