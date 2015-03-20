Vets with PTSD could earn money, expand research by taking new survey

Area veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder could possibly help doctors come up with new treatments to combat the mental health condition by taking a new survey.

The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta, Ga., is looking for veterans who were deployed to a combat zone and are experiencing PTSD symptoms, such as nightmares and flashbacks, said VA Research Assistant Elizabeth Boswell.

“PTSD is no doubt an issue for vets, not only in Aiken County, or the CSRA, but all over the nation,” Boswell said. “This survey we’re doing is more about the treatment of PSTD and how coping mechanisms toward spirituality might help.”

PTSD is a serious potentially debilitating condition that can occur in people who have experienced or witnessed a natural disaster, serious accident, terrorist incident, sudden death of a loved one, war, violent personal assault such as rape, or other life-threatening events, according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America.

Veterans are invited to come take the survey at the medical center’s uptown division, located at 1 Freedom Way in Augusta.

Boswell said the research team expects to survey 120 veterans by March, and the information they get from the survey could possibly help shape how the Department of Veterans Affairs treats the symptoms of PTSD.

“This information will help us design new interventions to help Veterans deal better with psychologically traumatic experiences and emotional challenges,” said the VA study’s principal investigator Dr. Nagy Youssef. “With these interventions, we hope to identify the social and spiritual resources to help veterans cope with these conflicts.”

The survey will take about 30 minutes to complete, and veterans who finish the questionnaire will be given a $25 gift card for their time, Boswell said.

Study participants who complete at least 50 percent of the survey are eligible for a $10 gift card.

To take the survey or get more information, call Boswell at 706-247-5441.

Tripp Girardeau is the crime and courts reporter with the Aiken Standard. Follow him on Twitter at @trippgirardeau.

———



©2017 the Aiken Standard (Aiken, S.C.)

Visit the Aiken Standard (Aiken, S.C.) at www.aikenstandard.com|

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

