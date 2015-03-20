Vets want 'God and Country' words to stay on NY memorial

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. (Tribune News Service) — The words at the top of the town's Veterans Memorial say "To Those Who Served Both God and Country," and local veterans want the wording to stay just that way.

About 80 veterans packed Wednesday's Town Board meeting after word got around that a lawyer from Cornwall, writing to Supervisor George Green, had questioned the use of the word "God" in the heading on the memorial, which stands on the west side of Route 9W, at the Route 94 intersection, across from the Calvary Cemetery. Town Attorney Michael Blythe said the lawyer, Martin Karlinsky, sent the town two letters, suggesting that the wording on the memorial, invoking the word "God," runs counter to the First Amendment clause that draws a strict separation between government and religion. Blythe said there was a "veiled threat" of a lawsuit.

Wednesday marked the 75th anniversary of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor, and some veterans who addressed the board, including Joseph Farina of New Windsor, who served in World War II, were careful to note that. Dave Masten, of the Town of Newburgh, who served in the Army, reminded fellow veterans that President Franklin Roosevelt used the words "so help us God," in his "day that will live in infamy" speech to Congress, calling for a declaration of war after the Pearl Harbor attacks.

Some veterans said they heard about the letter at Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremonies earlier in the day, and quickly made plans to attend the Town Board session. Veterans groups sending representatives included VFW Post 973 in Newburgh; American Legion Post 1420 in Newburgh; AMVETS Post 826 in Newburgh; and Catholic War Veterans Post 386 in Newburgh. A Rolling Thunder contingent arrived on motorcycles.

Army veteran Sharon Waddell, of New Windsor, talked about how recruits take an oath that includes the words "so help me God" when they sign up. "It doesn't have to be any particular deity," she said. "It's the New Windsor Veterans Memorial," Waddell said. "We're the veterans. It's our memorial."

When the public forum portion of the meeting wrapped up and the vets had had their say, Green told them the wording on the memorial would stay just the way it is, with the phrase "God and Country" included. Blythe said it is the town's position that the "passive reference" to God in the wording on the veterans memorial does not violate the separation of church and state outlined in the Constitution.

