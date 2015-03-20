Veterans write against suicide

America's suicide problem is increasingly a veterans problem. It's a vast, complex issue, one that has inspired outrage and a mad dash for solutions among nonprofits and government officials, all of whom cite a single grisly statistic: Every day in the United States, 20 veterans kill themselves.

Behind that number, the reality is even starker. People who have worked for the U.S. military don't just kill themselves with alarming frequency — they do so more often than civilians, according to a 2016 report from the VA.

What's worse, rates of veteran suicide are rising. Increases in the veteran suicide rate outpaced changes in the suicide rate overall, the report found, even as the VA has rolled out a number of programs to bolster veterans' mental health.

That trend has been felt in the Four-State Area, home to an above-average population of veterans.

Last year, 12 veteran suicides were reported to the VA health system that encompasses Joplin.

Michael Wilcox, suicide prevention coordinator for Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks, reels off a long list of factors contributing to the death toll.

Not least among these are the challenges of adjusting to civilian life, which can seem far removed from life within the nation's largest institution. Most veterans who commit suicide did not see combat, Wilcox said. Many are so isolated that they never take the VA's medical services, a major marker of the typical veteran suicide victim.

Faced with a landscape of social isolation, nonprofits in the area have stepped up to the plate, seeking to help veterans process their experiences, make social connections and obtain social services.

“We need to do something different; there are too many suicides,” said Ted Donaldson. “We need to think outside the box.”

Donaldson is a co-founder of Compass Quest, a Joplin nonprofit that has been a jack-of-all-trades in helping veterans. He and his wife, veterans themselves, have done everything from buying furniture for vets to making referrals to social services.

When their organization gained official nonprofit status in 2015, the Donaldsons, sensing that they were stretched thin, decided to concentrate on two areas: social supports and non-medical therapies.

In the past year, Compass Quest has organized social events — a "Vettogether" and a military-style march on the Frisco Trail. They often schedule events on the first weekend of the month, when the National Guard is in town, part of their concerted effort to give veterans a shoulder on which to lean.

The organization also plans to offer additional forms of therapy to supplement mental health care.

“We're working with other veterans that are interested in alternative therapy, like hyperbaric therapy, equine therapy, service dogs,” Donaldson said. “There are a lot of organizations in this area that are doing that.”

Their first offering, which they rolled out on Friday night, is Psych Ops, a writing class for veterans.

Part social gathering and part tutorial, the first installment was taught by Donaldson himself, who has long sought to unpack the experiences of his long military career in writing.

In a presentation interspersed with tales from his own military career, he walked a handful of veterans through the finer points of writing as a retired serviceman. He said they must contend as writers with the influence of writing about earlier wars, the difficulty of understanding their own experience, and the specter of unjustified and unpopular wars.

Then Donaldson taught the assembled vets how to write haiku, a Japanese form of poetry.

The class was an introduction to the form for Matt Anderson, 33, who spent a year in Iraq as a military policeman, and he found it useful.

“I came tonight to start to learn to express how I feel and actually get it down on paper so I can go back and look at it and start to see those feelings and thoughts and try to learn from that,” he said.

The Donaldsons plan to put on therapeutic classes in the visual arts, and they say the next installment of the writing class will be taught by a professional writer.

They don't lack for fellow travelers. The Donaldson emphasize their collaboration with other veteran-focused charities, and they are not alone in their focus on supplemental therapies.

Among these is Mission 22, a Tennessee-based company that raises awareness for the issue of veteran suicide. The numeral in the company's name refers to the finding in an earlier VA report that 22 veterans committed suicide every day in 2012.

“What we've tried up to this point is obviously not enough,” said Mike Kissel, the company's co-founder. “We should pursue any avenues that we can — whether it's writing or art — to raise awareness and reconnect veterans back to their communities.” When a veteran returns home today, he added, “the community doesn't really know how to deal with it. The more we can open up that conversation, the better off we are.”

