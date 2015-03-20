Veterans program an outgrowth of tornado recovery

Add Ted and Amy Donaldson to the list of things the May 2011 tornado brought to Joplin.

In September 2011, the couple was on a business trip to St. Louis. The Joplin tornado was still in the news, and the couple had shared a love of seeing new places.

They stopped in town for a weekend.

Not a lot happened. They observed the recovery efforts and went to church on Sunday.

But they came back the next weekend ready to buy a house in town.

“When we were here after the tornado, we were so impressed by the way that people were helping each other,” Ted said. “You could witness the way that people were to one another here.”

They had served in the military for years, and it was time to retire.

Joplin seemed like the ideal place to start the next chapter of their lives, which they hoped to dedicate to helping fellow servicemen.

They bought a house and moved in by March of 2012.

It wasn’t the couple’s first time adventuring together into unfamiliar territory.

In 2003, Amy and Ted were both members of the 68th Airlift Squadron in Texas but had never flown a mission together. They would never have met if President George W. Bush had not taken a goodwill trip to Africa.

“Whenever the president goes anywhere, they have to move helicopters and fuel trucks and limos and secret service,” said Ted. “There’s this big logistical exercise that goes on days prior and days after any presidential trip anywhere in the world.”

Amy and Ted volunteered for the mission to England, where they would help launch a fuel plane to Africa. But the plane broke down after it refueled Air Force One, stranding the Donaldsons’ unit.

“We were off for four days in England,” he said. “You’re in this crew, and everything you do, you do together. If somebody says ‘Hey, I want to go down to London and tour Big Ben,’ you ask the crew if they want to go with them.”

Four days of sightseeing and one year later, they were married.

Both Amy and Ted have been creative in their adjustment to civilian life. Amy paints; Ted writes. They began sharing those techniques with homeless people in Joplin shortly after they moved to town, and they noticed that many of the people they taught were also veterans.

At the time, they were working through their church, but after several years, they were ready to commit themselves full time to the cause.

“We felt we were limited in what we could do,” Ted said, so they formed a nonprofit in 2015 and began raising funds. They aimed to help with reintegration and help veterans find camaraderie and supplemental treatments such as therapy animals.

Last year, they helped roughly 1,000 vets get access to health care and housing.

“All the things we do, we do to provide people a way to meet other veterans in the community and make positive connections,” Ted said.

