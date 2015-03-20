Veterans of Foreign Wars struggling to strike balance between older, younger vets

Sam Manago has a seemingly impossible task to help book acts for the Friday and Saturday concerts at VFW Post 76 on the River Walk.

He said his goal is to find a band that everyone will enjoy. The problem is that the younger crowd wants to hear Sia, while the older veterans, who on any given night make up a majority, prefer Tejano music from the 1950s and '60s.

Manago, 36, who served in the Naval Reserve from 2000 to 2013, can be considered part of the younger cohort. When it comes to finding tunes for all ages, he's probably beat before he can start, acknowledged Johnny Ornelaz, 67, a Vietnam War veteran and commander of Post 76.

"You can't, you can't," Ornelaz said. "You get the old-timers like us, we like the oldies but goodies. Slow songs we can dance to. But hard rock? I'll run."

Nationwide, the Veterans of Foreign Wars is trying to strike the right note with younger veterans. Membership in the organization dropped from 2 million in 1986 to 1.3 million in 2016. The average age of VFW members is 68, and only 15 percent of the members are Iraq and Afghanistan vets, said Randi Law at the VFW's national office in Kansas City, Missouri.

Concerns about the need to replace the organization's aging members have led area VFW posts to try new things — trivia nights, even smoking bans — often over the objections of the older crowd.

When Tish McCullough, 44, commanded Post 4676 in Universal City, she reached out to younger veterans through video games, bringing a Nintendo Wii to the post in 2011. It worked, at first, though not in the way she had calculated. The older veterans, no longer able to hoist a real bowling ball, had a blast reliving their pin monkey heydays, said McCullough, an Army veteran of the Iraq War.

Today, however, the gaming system mostly sits in a cabinet. McCullough said she enjoys the camaraderie of fellow soldiers but can understand that it can be hard to break in. Before she joined, McCullough said, she was anxious about being one of the few women at the post.

Most accepted her, but some of the old-timers questioned her bona fides.

"If someone said something condescending, I would tell them that," McCullough said. "They needed someone to rattle their cage."

When Army vet Clarence Favorite, 33, thought of the VFW, what came to mind was the crotchety grandpa character in "King of the Hill." Favorite, who served from 2006 to 2013, with deployments to Iraq and Kuwait, said he hadn't planned on joining. Like many other younger veterans, he was busy with family and getting a degree.

Then he met Cris Vieyra Jr., 72, commander of VFW Post 8397 at 4910 S. Flores St. Vieyra, a natural booster, had been recruiting at San Antonio universities for younger veterans. Three years ago, on a visit to San Antonio College, Vieyra saw Favorite had an Army backpack and asked him if he wanted to join.

Favorite is now junior vice commander at the post. He fell in love with the group's ceremonies to honor veterans. Like McCullough, he found that he had missed the camaraderie of other service members. The group also helped him navigate veterans benefits and the Veterans Affairs Department.

Too many VFW members just see their posts as bars and hangouts, but they could be emphasizing charity work or helping veterans with their benefits, said Jacob Babich, 32, currently in the Air Force and head of San Antonio's Team Red, White and Blue chapter, which is a national veterans support group known for its success attracting younger veterans.

At the group's family-friendly Christmas party at Post 76, Team RWB members and their children drew raffle tickets and ate chili, had their faces painted or asked for selfies with Santa Claus.

Babich, his head in a red elf's hat, said there was still a need for organizations like the VFW and the American Legion.

"Me, I like the VFW, because I like talking to old people," Babich said. But he added that he wished that just one night a month, they would target younger veterans.

The VFW has encouraged more charity work since 2004, Tony Vasquez, state spokesman for the VFW, said at Post 8541 on Austin Highway, which recently installed Wi-Fi. The post, selected as the best in the nation two years ago, is also holding more family-oriented events, including a Thanksgiving dinner with 200 members this year.

"There are still a lot of old members who don't want new members to come in and tell them what to do," said Vasquez, 72. "They give them the wrong message, and younger veterans leave. I go to VFW posts and train them that every veteran needs to be respected."



Leaders at Post 76, the oldest post in Texas, at 99 years old, said they know change is necessary. The post, the third-largest in Texas, relies on beer and food concession sales from its concerts: During Fiesta, it draws up to 8,000 people, said house committee member Luis Gomez, 65.

To maintain that viability and appeal to a younger crowd, the post might need to emphasize hip-hop or hire more DJs, Gomez said.

One of the biggest events in the past two years was a Journey tribute band, recalled Susan Medina, manager of the post's canteen.

"Our music is going to have to change," Gomez said. "We'll have to play it by ear."



It'll be tough.

"Some people like head-banging music, some people want Lawrence Welk," said Vieyra, who is also on the honor guard at Post 76. "I'll tolerate it because you're my fellow veteran."



