Veterans memorial proposed for new park in Wisconsin

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (Tribune News Service) — Scott Sullivan wants to see a military memorial be erected in Chippewa Falls, ideally in a new park that is expected to be a large draw to the city.

“This is about those of you who have served,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan made a presentation Tuesday to the Chippewa Falls City Council about creating a “Living Military Veteran’s Memorial.”

Sullivan said he would like to see the memorial be placed in Chippewa Riverfront park, currently under construction on the north shore of the Chippewa River. There would be no taxpayer dollars going toward the memorial, he added.

“It connects the past sacrifice from the Civil War all the way up to the Gulf War,” Sullivan said.

He suggested naming the two bridges that cross the river the “Dennis B. Sullivan Memorial Bridge and the “Charles Mower Memorial Bridge,” in honor of two military veterans who were Chippewa Falls natives. It would include plaques that told the history of both men.

Sullivan also laid out plans for a park display that listed veterans of each war who are from Chippewa Falls, such as those who died in combat, those who served, and those who were injured in combat. He believes the memorial would be a draw to the city.

The council didn’t ask Sullivan any questions about the plan.

“We’ll take it under advisement and see where we go,” Mayor Greg Hoffman said.

