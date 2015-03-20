Veterans in Peoria share a 'brotherhood' and a weekly meal

PEORIA, Ill. (Tribune News Service) — They gather every Monday for lunch where they shoot the breeze, share stories and drink an insane amount of coffee.

The group ranges in size, but averages about 10 at Steak 'n Shake, 7715 N. University St. They are all veterans and represent service that spans from the early 1940s to the early 1970s. World War II, Korea and Vietnam are all represented by men who served. And there's even a member of the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Archie "Doc" Yeley, who served during the Korean War and then afterward, summed it up: "It's a big brotherhood. This is family."

The group started a few years ago with Andy Fraser, Harold Berg and a few others. They were World War II vets who had met through the Shriners International and decided having coffee would be a good thing. It was a social thing, said Fraser, who was stationed in Scotland with the Canadian Air Force toward the end of the war.

They met at Steak 'n Shake and then followed their waitress to a different one on North University Street. They talked, they ate and they all went on the Honor Flight (a special trip to Washington, D.C., to visit war memorials), either through the hub in Peoria or the one in Springfield. So afterward, when other vets saw their Honor Flight hats, they asked to join in the meetings and were welcomed. Yeley says it's the camaraderie that keeps him coming back week after week.

Fraser, who was a navigator on the Mosquito fighter-bomber, was involved in coastal defense operations during his stint in Europe. Berg was part of an elite unit of Marines known as the Raiders who participated in commando-style raids in the Pacific. Yeley was in the Army at the tail end of Korea and was stationed just south of the 38th Parallel. And while their experiences were all different, they share a common bond.

Another member, Donald Doyle of Morton, says, "Harold is my best friend and I think it's really great that we are here. We all talk and enjoy each other." Doyle was stationed at an air force base in Korea.

To which another man from the other end of the table quipped, "And tell tall tales."

The friendships are real and the bonds are strong. Just ask Cliff Hale and his friends. They are the newcomers, in both age and in tenure at the lunch. Hale, Harold Webb, Victor Diver and Tom Hogan were in Vietnam. They served in different branches and saw different things but all have a common sense of purpose. That's because it's here, among the people at the lunch, where people "get it."

"We can talk about it now," Hogan said, with Hale adding, "As long as you tell the truth."

The men say they have post traumatic stress from their time in Vietnam, and attend group therapy. Hale said the lunch is part of the therapy.

"It's exposure treatment. I don't like large crowds or lots of noise, but here we can learn how to deal with it in a safe setting," he said.

"When you are a vet, you are all in the same boat, so to speak," Diver said. "All have served with honor."

Gene Neeley of Fremont sits in a unique place at the table. A World War II veteran of the European theater, he was in service from 1943 until 1946. He came home and decided he wanted to keep the tight-knit bonds he gained in the military so he joined the Air National Guard where he served until 1966. For him, the entrance to the lunch was through the Honor Flight, and, he just kept coming. He, like James Shelton, a Navy veteran from the 1950s, comes for the stories.

"Oh, there are always stories," Shelton joked. "We always share what we did, what's going on now and what we are doing. It's definitely a social thing."

Hale and others dismiss any notion that they should get attention and point to the other end of the table where the World War II veterans were sitting.

Those are who you should be talking to, they said.

And the pride in country is evident. A few of the men brought in copies of emails with political humor. Others were discussing the recent election.

If you didn't know any better, you would think this gathering wasn't anything special. But it is, says Phyllis Piraino, the vice president of the Greater Peoria Honor Flight hub. The men fight over who gets to pay for her lunch. It's all in good fun, but it also shows how much everyone truly cares about each other.

"The day with the Honor Flight is bittersweet in the sense that you get to meet these veterans and then they are gone," Piraino said. "Greater Peoria Honor Flight has blessed me with the chance to meet so many of these heroes. I count myself lucky to be among their presence."

©2016 the Journal Star (Peoria, Ill.)

Visit the Journal Star (Peoria, Ill.) at www.PJStar.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

