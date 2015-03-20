Veterans housing project denied in Poway, California

POWAY, Calif. (Tribune News Service) — Habitat for Humanity’s plan to build an affordable housing complex for veterans on city-owned land in Poway was shot down this week by the City Council after a dramatic debate that had one councilman near tears.

The city’s planning staff had recommended the 22-unit complex be approved for a 2-acre property along Twin Peaks Road that was already earmarked for affordable housing and met all the city’s requirements.

But three councilmen, including Mayor Steve Vaus, voted against it Tuesday night, citing concerns about traffic, density and how much money the city would spend on the project. Neighbors who had mobilized against the plan focused on many of those same issues.

The council decision angered Deputy Mayor Jim Cunningham, who rebuked the project’s opponents and said they were letting fear stand in the way of doing the right thing.

“There is something boiling in the souls of people who don’t want this project and I think it’s deep with concern of the unknown,” said Cunningham. “You can’t visualize the project. You can’t visualize communities and churches and veteran’s groups and people coming together with paint brushes and hammers and ladders and building a community working shoulder to shoulder with somebody that’s going to live there.”

He paused several times as he struggled to keep his emotions in check.

“I so apologize to all the veterans and all the people I promised that I would work hard to bring this project home,” he said. “I won’t stop. And I won’t stop here tonight. I gave it my all. I vote to accept this project.” He then walked of the dais and into a back room briefly to compose himself.

Vaus and Councilmen Barry Leonard and Dave Grosch repeatedly said they support veterans, but that they couldn’t look past what they said were flaws in the proposal.

“This project has been wrapped in an American flag, but I believe we can’t overlook the red flags that surround it,” said Vaus. He said the city subsidy was his No. 1 problem with the project — in addition to giving Habitat the $1 million property, the deal would have required Poway to kick in $800,000 from a fund already set aside for affordable housing.

“This project represents only 4 percent of (the city’s state-mandated obligation to build affordable units) yet we’re being asked to dedicate over 30 percent of our affordable housing assets to bring it to fruition,” Vaus said. ”Anyway you cut it, that would severely impair our ability to meet state affordable housing obligations.”

Vaus discounted the idea that Poway was in some way failing veterans.

“For the record, my father served in World War II. My son-in-law is a Navy Seal. My nephew is an Army Ranger. There is no one who holds the military or veterans in higher regard than I do. So I bristle at the suggestion that Poway would be turning its back on veterans if we were not to embrace this project,” he said.

Councilman John Mullin, who joined Cunningham in supporting the project, said Habitat had done everything right during the years that the housing complex has been in the city’s planning pipeline.

“This is a message I don’t want to send to the community, to the world at large, to say ‘you really don’t know what you’re going to get when you deal with Poway,’ ” he said. “To me that’s what we’re saying right now. Habitat has followed all of the rules and done everything that was asked of them.”

Leonard and others, however, raised questions about whether Habitat’s commitment to selling the town home-type units only to veterans was legal. He and others pointed out that Habitat had originally teamed up with a veteran’s group that has since backed out of the project — causing the city’s financial responsibility to soar.

He also criticized San Diego Habitat President and CEO Lori Holt Pfeiler, a former mayor of Escondido.

“I’ve sat in meetings with Lori, listened to her plans, and I’ve gotten answers back that sometime didn’t make any sense. I’m not comfortable with that,” Leonard said.

Cunningham, who was re-elected to his third term on the council last week, criticized Leonard and Grosch, as well as residents who opposed the project. He said years from now people could have driven by the project and told their loved ones they had a part in helping build the homes.

“Now you can say ‘you know what son, you know what honey, I kept that as a vacant asphalt lot,” Cunningham said. “I did such a great job. I didn’t seek a solution, I brought a problem.”

