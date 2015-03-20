Veterans Day flap at Texas Chili's helps crush brand's sales

DALLAS (Tribune News Service) — A flap involving an Army vet at a Cedar Hill Chili's Grill & Bar location that generated an Internet storm and Christmas shoppers bypassing the mall in favor of online retailers combined to sink holiday sales for the Dallas-based restaurant chain.

Chili's, one of two chains owned by Dallas-based Brinker International, saw customer traffic (or transactions) at company-owned U.S. locations fall by 6.5 percent in the quarter that ended Dec. 28, a larger drop than the 4.0 percent traffic decline the brand posted in the previous year.

The traffic decline contributed to a 27 percent drop in profit to $34.64 million for the quarter.

In early trading, Brinker's stock was off nearly 6 percent to $44.36 a share.

Wyman Roberts, chief executive of Brinker, attributed the sales drop to several factors, including some that have been weighing on the company's finances for months.

For one, the company competes in the casual dining segment which has been hit hard by changing consumer tastes as Millennials queue up at fast-casual chains like Smashburger and Chipotle.

Also, about 17 percent of the company's locations are in oil country, areas of the U.S. hammered by historically low oil prices.

But the biggest impact in November came after a Chili's manager in Cedar Hill -- now no longer with the company -- questioned a black veteran and raised questions about the man's service dog, shortly after the veteran was confronted by an elderly white man wearing a Donald Trump shirt.

In a widely shared Facebook post, the veteran, Ernest Walker, wrote that the manager claimed a guest said Walker was not "a real soldier" because he was wearing his hat indoors. Walker said he provided a military ID at the manager's request, along with his discharge papers.

Walker's food was packaged to go, and the incident left him feeling "grossly offended, embarrassed [and] dehumanized."

The story took off online, leading to an apology from Chili's and, emptier cash registers.

"The brand experienced a situation at one of our restaurants on Veteran's Day that played out extensively on social media," said Roberts. After that, the brand experienced "a couple of very tough weeks, where we saw our business gap to [competitors in] the category drop to a level we hadn't seen in quite a while."

Also, he said sales were soft in locations near shopping malls, which he attributed in part to the growth in online shopping.

To help boost traffic, the company is investing in its bar business -- improving the look of the bar area and including more craft beer.

It's also looking to appeal to wallet-sensitive customers with lower-priced offerings.

Revenue for the quarter fell 2 percent to $771.04 million.

