Veterans Crisis Line responder ‘failed to take action’ to prevent shooting death

WASHINGTON — The Veterans Crisis Line mishandled an interaction with a veteran who shot and killed a family member after the call ended, a federal watchdog reported Thursday.

The Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General said the response was “insufficient and delayed,” and that the crisis line responder “failed to take action” to prevent the death.

A Montana veteran suffering from schizophrenia started an online chat with the Veterans Crisis Line in 2019, saying he or she wanted to shoot a family member for taking away medications. The report does not identify the veteran and omits identifying factors, such as gender.

The Crisis Line employee who responded to the chat initiated a call between the veteran and a telephone responder. The phone responder discovered that the veteran had a gun, but they were unable to develop a safety plan. The veteran asked the responder to call his or her family member about taking away the medication, and the responder agreed.

The phone responder consulted with a supervisor about the case, then took a personal break. After the break, the responder attempted to reach the veteran and his or her family. One relative answered and said that the veteran had shot another family member.

When the responder reached the veteran, he or she said the family member “came in to talk about the medicine and wanted to take my gun away.”

The following day, the suicide prevention coordinator at the Montana VA Health Care System documented that the veteran had shot and killed a family member and had been arrested.

The VA inspector general reported Thursday that the responder didn’t properly assess the risk of the situation. The responder also failed to relay critical information to the supervisors “that likely would have resulted in an immediate emergency response,” the report states.

“Additionally, the responder delayed timely intervention by taking a personal break,” investigators wrote.

It was uncertain Thursday whether the responder remained employed by the Veterans Crisis Line. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, sent the VA a list of questions, including one about the responder’s employment status.

“The failure of the Veterans Crisis Line to act quickly and appropriately to stop this tragedy is inexcusable, and proper measures need to be taken to prevent this from happening again,” Tester said. “VA has a responsibility to protect our nation’s veterans in crisis, and unequivocally needs to do more to ensure call responders are fully trained on how to properly assess risk and take action.”

