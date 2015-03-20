Veterans come aboard the LST 325 for annual celebration

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (Tribune News Service) — As the nation thanked its veterans on Friday, some of those in line for one of Evansville's unique displays of gratitude wanted to make sure that the sacrifices made by generations of the county's military were not forgotten on days not marked as special holidays.

"We fought for our freedom. It needs to be respected and honored, and not forgotten. And a lot of people have forgotten it," said Terry Schneider. "This day is a special day and people need to realize what the cost of freedom is and that (can't) be forgotten. People need to step up and respect their freedom."

Schneider, who joined the Marines in 1971 and served in the Vietnam War, was one of several veterans lined up at the LST 325 before a free, 7 a.m. breakfast put on by Browning Funeral Home. Though he's an Evansville resident, it was the first time that he visited the ship, let alone attended the breakfast, which has become an annual Veterans Day event.

"I took time off today because I said, 'I need to do it,'" said Schneider, who said he appreciates the LST being docked in Evansville.

The morning feast is in its 10th year and honors the late Charles Browning, said his daughter, Browning Funeral Home CEO Jeannie Browning Hester. She said the breakfast is something her business can do to recognize veterans for their heroic service. Browning Hester said between 600 and 800 people are served during three hours on the ship. She thanked the LST 325 volunteer crew, her business workers, students from the University of Southern Indiana, the IU Medical School and others for their work to make Friday's breakfast a reality.

"My father served on the LST ... we developed a patriotic theme within our family from early on. Now (this) is a way of giving back to show the veterans who did serve and risk their lives how much the community cares," Browning Hester said.

Two of the meal's volunteers working the serving line were Ryan Sermersheim and his foster daughter, 13-year-old Jada Green. Friday was Sermersheim's second year working the meal, but Jada's first. Both said they were there to do what they could to show gratitude to those who had served.

"I just want to show my appreciation," Jada said as she handed silverware packets down the line.

The breakfast also included a short morning ceremony to further recognize all veterans. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was one of the event's speakers. Later on Friday, he also recognized the 2016 Veteran of the Year, Vincent “Joe” Misuraca, during an afternoon ceremony at Oak Hill Cemetery put on by the Vanderburgh County Veterans Day Council.

"I think one of Evansville's great strengths is our desire is to embrace the service of veterans and this (breakfast) is one of the highlights of the Veterans Day week celebrations across our city," Winnecke said while at the LST breakfast. "On behalf of the city of Evansville, thank you for your service and thank you to your families for the sacrifices they've made so we can be here this morning."

Misuraca joined the Army in 1969 and served in the Vietnam War. He is currently is the VFW 8th District Commander, a past commander of Evansville's VFW's 1114 Post and one of the founding members of the local Honor Flight group. He moved to Evansville while working for Bristol-Myers in 1998 and retired from there in 2004.

