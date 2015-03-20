Veterans chapter in Florida hopes to rebuild burned clubhouse

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (Tribune News Service) — Members of the United States Military Vets Motorcycle Club Stonecold Chapter still are waiting to hear from the Florida State Fire Marshal's Office as to what may have triggered a fire that destroyed their clubhouse Monday.

"It was an old house, but the electrical had been replaced. The building had been updated. We don't know if it was a short, or something else," said David Reeve, field training officer for the chapter.

According to Marion County Fire Rescue, units were dispatched at 6:35 a.m. to the chapter's property near the intersection of Southeast 135th Avenue and Southeast 114th Street Road in Ocklawaha after a number of 911 callers alerted officials to the fire.

Rescue 27 arrived on scene at 6:42 a.m. and reported that the 2,000-square-foot building was engulfed in flames. Engine 27 arrived on scene shortly afterward and assumed command and, according to an MCFR post on its Facebook page, "called for a defensive attack on the structure."

MCFR Safety arrived and requested additional units to establish a water sector. HAZMAT team members responded to the scene to mitigate propane tank hazards, the post states.

No one was inside the building. The fire was under control at 8:12 a.m.

Reeve said Wednesday that the chapter, which was founded in Marion County in 2001, is one of the largest in the club, which has chapters nationwide.

Reeve, a veteran of 21 years service with the U.S. Air Force, said the chapter welcomes all honorably discharged veterans of all branches. He said not all members are motorcyclists, but all share "the common bond of service."

He said the chapter is very active in the community, with activities such as POW ceremonies, an annual toy run for children and participating in the annual Wreaths Across America project to place a holiday wreath on the graves of deceased veterans.

"People know us. It's neat when parents bring children up to me after I do a ceremony," he said. "The POW ceremony, for example, it instills the value of freedom, which comes at a cost."

Reeve said the group offers brotherhood and relationships for veterans of such conflicts as the Vietnam War and the current War on Terror. He said military personnel often volunteer to help others during their active service and bring that home with them.

"When we help in our community, it makes us feel good," he said. "We want the next generation to be proud of our veterans and of our flag."

Reeve said that in the short run, chapter members will continue to meet on their property in the open air.

"Years ago, men used to gather 'round a tree," he said. "We have a big old tree and we will gather there."

The long range plan is to build a new clubhouse. Reeve said there was no insurance on the structure, "so we are starting from scratch."

He said there have been numerous people responding to their plight on the group's website, usmvmcfl14.com.

"People have offered donations, offered to help when we get ready to build. Anyone who wants to help can reach out to us that way," he said.

Those interested in helping also can email onewayfl14@gmail.com.

