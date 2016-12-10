Veterans Affairs officials to visit Phoenix, Tucson

PHOENIX — Officials from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will be hosting meetings and open houses in Phoenix and Tucson this upcoming week.

In Tucson on Monday, VA Deputy Secretary Sloan Gibson is scheduled to meet with employees, veterans groups and congressional delegates to discuss care access.

On Tuesday, Phoenix VA Health Care System director Rima Ann Nelson and regional director Chris Norton will host an open house in the Valley to educate veterans on health care and benefit options and new initiatives and opportunities within the VA.

Gibson will also be in Arizona for his fourth visit to Phoenix in four months.

The Arizona Republic reported this week that a federal watchdog agency found the Phoenix Department of Veterans Affairs hospital wasn't properly caring for suicidal patients.