Veteran who stole truck to rescue Vegas victims gifted new truck
By KAITLYN ALANIS | The Wichita Eagle (Tribune News Service) | Published: October 10, 2017
The Iraq veteran who stole a truck to rescue dozens of Las Vegas shooting victims should never have to steal a truck again.
Now, thanks to an Arizona car dealership, he has a new truck of his own.
B5 Motors put out a social media post last week to find Taylor Winston, 29, of San Diego.
“Most of us would have ran and never came back,” Shane Beus, owner of B5 Motors in Gilbert, Arizona, told CNN. “His military training allowed him to think in a split second what to do.”
On Monday, Oct. 9, just five days after the search for Winston started, the dealership posted a Facebook Live video showing him driving away from B5 Motors in his new, silver truck.
“My message is that I hope people will recognize the heroism in him and others and become selfless,” Beus said. “It’s kinda what America is about, helping others.”
In exchange for his new truck, KSHB reported that Winston will be selling his current vehicle and donating the proceeds to victims of the shooting.
©2017 The Wichita Eagle (Wichita, Kan.)
Visit The Wichita Eagle (Wichita, Kan.) at www.kansas.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
NATO chief: ‘We don't want a new Cold War’ with Russia
From puppies to alums: WCC celebrates recent graduating class of service dogs
Google uncovers Russian-bought ads on YouTube, Gmail and other platforms
Kosovo's president accuses international community of not keeping its word
Trump's immigration demands threaten DACA deal
Trump slow to replace John Kelly at Department of Homeland Security