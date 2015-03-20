Veteran pens book to cope with combat

Dante Gazzaniga carries with him the weight of 23 years’ Army experience, and the tattoos to prove it.

His muscular arms are covered in skin-deep ink, and his jet-black hair is slicked back. At 46, he is finally retired from his career as a military policeman, medic and drill sergeant. Yet difficulty has plagued the soldier in leaving his post.

Gazzaniga’s green eyes have witnessed clashes in Iraq, and overseen the training of Iraqi police. He has seen roadside bombs explode, and the carnage that comes after. The memories are hard for him to shake.

These days, the tinges of gray hair that taunt his temples are his new enemy. His beard nearly obscures his elusive smile, and time has slowed slightly since leaving the service. Retiring as a staff sergeant in May 2016, Gazzaniga was concerned his newfound free time would lead his mind to wander, taking him to a place he’d rather not revisit.

“I never really wanted to leave. I wanted to stay in and do 35 years,” Gazzaniga said. “But the war was starting to get to me, and I knew I had to get out. It was time to retire.”

During his career, Gazzaniga spent more than 27 months in Iraq. He deployed there twice between 2008 and 2012. Now at home in Brunswick with his wife and two sons, he is far from the desert of Mosul, Iraq. Yet he has carried a piece of that place back with him.

“I was afraid that when I retired, I would have too much time on my hands,” he said. “I thought a lot about the war and things like that.

I have 11 friends who took their own lives, and it’s hard not to think about that.”

Gazzaniga’s story, albeit tragic, is not unique. In 2014, an average of 20 veterans took their own lives every day in America, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. While vets make up about 8.5 percent of the population, they account for 18 percent of suicides.

Like many veterans, Gazzaniga said he struggled while transitioning to civilian life.

“In the Army, you felt like you were a part of something, and you were doing something that mattered. The mission was bigger than the self, and you just don’t see a lot of that outside the military,” he said.

He tried many things to take his mind off this feelings of loss. Some were better than others. The self-medicating with alcohol didn’t help, and isolating himself from the people in his life was no solace.

Eventually, though, he found a calling. Gazzaniga became a writer, and last week self-published his first novel, “Mass Incarnate.”

Writing has become a place to which Gazzaniga gladly lets his mind wander. It has renewed his sense of purpose, and improved his mood and thoughts. His book is a work of science fiction, but is rooted in his experiences in Iraq.

During a deployment in 2008, Gazzaniga became acquainted with an Iraqi interpreter who belonged to the Yazidi ethnic minority. The group is marked by a specific set of religious beliefs, which are monotheistic, but are often misunderstood by others living in Iraq.

These misunderstandings can sometimes result in bloodshed, as with a 2007 case in which a 17-year-old Yazidi girl was stoned to death in Iraq.

Gazzaniga incorporated parts of what he learned about the Yazidis into his book. “Mass Incarnate” has a main character, Lillith, who is based on a figure in the Yazidi faith.

“Lillith eventually finds out who she really is, and has to learn to cope with that,” he said, without giving away too much of the plot.

The majority of the plot centers on Lillith’s work advising a special forces team that is battling hoards of the undead. The zombie-themed story goes deeper, though, as Lillith confronts her dual nature and learns her ultimate destiny.

It took Gazzaniga about eight months to write the book, and there were “a lot of revisions,” he said.

“Before this, I’d never written much more than police reports,” he said with a laugh. “But I learned a lot through this.”

He also succeeded in fighting off some of the bad memories and dark thoughts that had clawed at him after leaving the Army.

“It felt like winning the lottery,” Gazzaniga said of publishing his book. He hopes the book will not only be enjoyable for zombie enthusiasts, but will help inspire other veterans to take up healthy activities and hobbies.

“You can sit there and say it’s never worth it to end your life,” Gazzaniga said. “But some veterans think that’s an option that’s on the table. The best thing we can do is keep people in your life, especially people in the military, and reach out to friends and talk until the feelings have passed.”

Gazzaniga published his novel as an e-book and in-print book on Amazon.com. He hopes this is the beginning of a trilogy, and wants other area veterans to know help is available if they are struggling

“If there are people in Brunswick that need someone to talk to, or some advice, I would love to help,” he said.



