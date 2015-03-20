Veteran in Missouri continues to serve as member of American Legion Honor Guard

KING CITY, Mo. (Tribune News Service) — In sight but some distance apart from the cemetery canopy, the men stand at attention, smart in their American Legion caps and blue jackets.

At the appointed moment, the guards of honor lift their rifles and, in crisp sequence, send off three volleys to the afternoon sky, cartridges flying forth after each one. The smell of gunpowder from the blanks drifts on the wind.

The blowing of taps commences, a trumpeter sounding the mournful call with another, the echo, playing slightly downhill.

Don Deaver, the oldest of the outfit from King City Legion Post 132, directs the firing party, as he has for years. Not every Legion post in a small community — the Gentry County town has just more than 1,000 residents — makes available such a guard for funerals of veterans.

But the King City squad has been at it for a couple of decades, answering what the members consider an essential and extended call to duty. “It’s an honor for the families and a privilege for the guys that do it,” Deaver said.

Deaver’s most recent American Legion card places him in rare company, a 70-year member of the veterans organization. And while age (he turns 90 in April) has given him a balky left leg that requires his use of a cane, he remains eager when called upon for these ceremonies.

“When a funeral home calls, he says, ‘We have to do this,’” Denise Deaver, his wife, said. “When it conflicts with a doctor’s appointment, he says we should reschedule the appointment.”

A native of north-central Kansas, Don spent his younger years near Mankato, about 190 miles west of St. Joseph. His father was a mail carrier until the post office closed “in that little old town, like a wide place in the road.”

The family transferred to Shawnee, Kansas, for a few years, then, with Don in sixth grade, moved to King City in 1938.

After four years at King City High School, he joined the Navy in 1945. At Camp Shoemaker in California, he and other sailors prepared to ship out as World War II ended.

“We shipped out anyway,” Deaver said. “We ended up in Okinawa.”

His Navy hitch lasted two years. Returning to King City as a civilian, Deaver began farming. Eventually, he became a substitute mail carrier, then got a postal job that would last the next four decades.

Along with his ongoing commitment to the American Legion, in which he served as a past commander of Post 132, Deaver also stayed active in the Masonic Lodge and as an officer on the board of the King City Cemetery.

The guards of honor took part in 11 funerals last year, not only in King City but around the region. The weather plays no role in their decision to participate.

“We’ve been in snowstorms and rain and lightning and thunder,” Deaver said, remembering one time the Legionnaires got delayed in their task because the funeral home kept mourners in the facility during a tornado warning.

Later, at the cemetery, a heavy rain began that sent people scrambling to their cars in shoe-top-deep water. Deaver saw this as a fitting sendoff, saying the veteran being buried “wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. He was a wild man.”

Denise Deaver, whose father and uncles served in World War II, and who serves as a president of the post’s Legion Auxiliary, said she understands the devotion to the military rituals at funerals.

“For all they sacrificed, for all their time away from home … this honor goes to what they’ve given up for the country,” she said.

History has several versions of the three-volley salute’s origin (distinct from the 21-gun salute, usually reserved for heads of state). One claims it grew from the ancient Roman tradition of calling a fallen soldier’s name three times. Another dates it to British navy customs of later times.

For Don Deaver, that history hardly matters. What matters is the honor for those who served. And the privilege of those carrying out the honors.

