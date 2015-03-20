Veteran fighter pilot Stillman Vaughan “Bud” Taylor, Jr. lived with 'true grit'

SAN ANTONIO (Tribune News Service) — Enemy ground fire and surface-to-air missiles whizzed by the F-4 fighter jet that Maj. Stillman Vaughan “Bud” Taylor, Jr. was piloting over North Vietnam on Aug. 15, 1966.

The weather was poor, and there was low visibility, daughter Pamela Wilkerson said.

Because of his efforts, Taylor received the Distinguished Flying Cross for “completing the mission with maximum results,” the citation said about that day.

“He was an American hero,” daughter Pamela Wilkerson said, adding “He had ‘true grit.’”

Taylor, a Texas Longhorns fan, master of crossword puzzles, golfer and proud Red River Rat, a member of the Red River Valley Fighter Pilots Association, died Jan. 8 from respiratory complications. He was 86.

Born in Austin, Taylor’s mother remarried after his father died when he was a baby.

Growing up in Burnet, he earned money for his passion — flight — by working at his stepfather’s pharmacy, laboring as a ranch hand, digging ditches and taking odd jobs, Wilkerson said.

“Every time he saved $5 he would take a flying lesson; that’s how much it cost,” she said.

At 14, Taylor took his first solo flight. Graduating high school, he enrolled in Kemper Military School, a junior college in Missouri. Taylor later earned a bachelor of business administration degree from the University of Texas at Austin in 1951.

Soon after graduation, he received a commission into the Air Force and married his first wife, Patricia Ann Brown. They had two daughters, but later divorced in 1970.

A leader, Taylor served as squadron commander of the 10th Tactical Fighter Squadron at Hahn Air Base in Germany from 1969-1970 and was base commander of Bien Hoa AFB in Vietnam from 1972-1973.

“He gave us an appreciation for our country and broadened our world view,” Wilkerson said.

With his career spanning two tours of duty in Korea and three in Vietnam, Taylor retired as a colonel in 1979. He spent his last years as base commander of Robins AFB, Georgia.

During his more than 28-year career, he received a second Distinguished Flying Cross, Legion of Merit medal, a Bronze Star, and numerous other awards.

In 1983, Taylor married Mae Beth Soden and moved to San Antonio. In 1990, he retired from the Texas Commission for the Blind in Austin, where he was the director of audit and evaluation. Taylor moved to Dallas after his second wife died to be closer to his children.

