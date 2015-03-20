Veteran center offers free PTSD class

The Crossroads Area Veteran Center in Texas is offering an educational class Thursday night about post-traumatic stress disorder coping skills.

Sarah Holland, peer support specialist at the veteran center, set up the free workshop to help families affected by PTSD.

"Dealing with PTSD triggers isn't easy, but with awareness and some practice, it can become much more manageable," she said. "So I want people to be more aware of ways they can help themselves if they suffer from PTSD and also give the family members more ways to cope."

The class will be led by Lane Johnson, chief clinical services officer at Gulf Bend Center.

Johnson has been a licensed professional counselor for 44 years.

Holland said that in her job she sees so many caregivers who want to learn more about the disorder, so they can help their loved ones.

"The goal is to help families get healthy again," she said.

There will be refreshments, and space is limited.

Military veterans can get connected with a variety of services through the veteran center in Victoria.

Mike Allen, volunteer coordinator for the Military Veteran Peer Network at the center, said they can also help veterans get counseling.

Free counseling services are available to veterans living in Victoria, Jackson and Calhoun counties.



©2017 Victoria Advocate (Victoria, Texas)

Visit Victoria Advocate (Victoria, Texas) at www.victoriaadvocate.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

